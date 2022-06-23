World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Ex-marine ‘out of danger’

The US Department of State on Tuesday said it was closely monitoring the health of a former US marine jailed in Venezuela after his family said he had been hospitalized following a suicide attempt. Matthew Heath is receiving medical treatment, multiple sources said, with a family spokesperson confirming on Tuesday night that “he is still very much in the fight of his life.” Heath, who was arrested in September 2020 for alleged “terrorism,” has been accused by President Nicolas Maduro of spying, and plotting attacks on oil and electrical installations.

“We are monitoring Matthew’s health and welfare as closely as possible, and we are in regular contact with Matthew’s family,” a state department official who spoke on condition of anonymity said in an e-mail.

Heath’s lawyer, Guillermo Heredia, said the former marine was “already out of danger.”

UNITED STATES

Yellowstone to reopen

Visitors returning to Yellowstone National Park yesterday, as it partially reopened following record floods, saw reshaped rivers and canyons, numerous wiped-out roads and some areas famous for their views of wildlife left inaccessible. Park managers raised the gates at 8am at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since Monday last week, when 10,000 visitors were ordered out after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following a torrent of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt. Some of the premier attractions at the US’ first national park are to again be viewable, including Old Faithful — the legendary geyser that shoots towering bursts of steaming water almost like clockwork more than a dozen times a day. However, the bears, wolves and bison that roam Lamar Valley and the thermal features around Mammoth Hot Springs are to remain out of reach. The wildlife-rich northern half of the park is to be closed until at least early next month, and key routes into the park remain severed near the Montana tourist towns of Gardiner, Red Lodge and Cooke City.

UNITED STATES

Jury finds Cosby guilty

Jurors at a civil trial on Tuesday found that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her US$500,000. She said the fact that jurors believed her story meant more than the sum of money or the fact that she did not win punitive damages. “It’s been torture,” Huth said of the seven-year legal fight. “To be ripped apart, you know, thrown under the bus and backed over. This, to me, is such a big victory,” she said. Jurors found that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under the age of 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor. Cosby did not attend the trial or testify in person, but short clips from 2015 video deposition were played for jurors, in which he denied any sexual contact with Huth. Jurors had reached conclusions on nearly every question on their verdict form, including whether Cosby abused Huth and whether she deserved damages, after two days of deliberations on Friday. However, the jury foreperson could not serve further because of a personal commitment, and the panel had to start deliberating from scratch with an alternate juror on Monday.

INDONESIA

Japanese deported to Tokyo

A Japanese man was early yesterday deported to Tokyo, where police have accused him, his family and acquaintances of participating in a fraud scheme that netted US$7.3 million intended for small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mitsuhiro Taniguchi, 47, was presented to journalists at the Directorate-General of Immigration office in Jakarta before he was sent on a morning flight to Tokyo. “He was deported from Indonesia since his passport has been revoked by the Japanese government and he had no residence permit. He will be banned from entering Indonesia in the future,” immigration official Douglas Simamora said. Taniguchi was on June 4 arrested at a house owned by a fish trader in Lampung Province. Taniguchi and a group of acquaintances allegedly submitted about 1,700 fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief funds. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department believes they received subsidies on more than 960 of those applications, totaling ￥960 million (US$7.05 million).

SOUTH KOREA

Two monkeypox cases posted

The country yesterday reported its first two suspected cases of monkeypox, saying that tests were being conducted and health authorities would hold a briefing once they are completed. One of the cases, a foreigner who has reportedly been showing symptoms since Sunday, entered the country on Monday and is being treated in a hospital in Busan. The other, a Korean who showed symptoms when entering the country from Germany on Tuesday afternoon, has been admitted to Incheon Medical Center for treatment. “The health authority will swiftly hold a briefing to announce measures and response plans once the results are out,” the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.