US senators compromise on firearms legislation

MASS SHOOTINGS: Momentum in the US Congress for firearms legislation has a history of waning quickly, and lawmakers begin a Fourth of July recess this weekend

AP, WASHINGTON





US Senate bargainers on Tuesday reached agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially arranging final passage by week’s end on an incremental, but landmark package that would stand as the US Congress’ response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.

Lawmakers released the 80-page bill nine days after agreeing to a framework for the plan and 29 years after Congress last enacted major firearms curbs.

With 14 Republican senators joining all 48 Democrats and two allied independents to clear the bill in an initial procedural hurdle by a 64-34 vote.

US Senator Chris Murphy speaks to reporters outside the US Senate in the US Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

That supported a prediction by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of approval later this week. Passage by the Democratic-led US House of Representatives could quickly follow.

Although Republicans blocked tougher restrictions sought by Democrats, the accord marks an election-year breakthrough on an issue that pits the Republicans’ staunch gun-owning and rural voters against the Democrats’ urban backers of firearms curbs.

That makes it one of the most incendiary culture war battlefields in politics and a sensitive vote for some lawmakers, especially Republicans who might alienate second amendment stalwarts.

The legislation would toughen background checks for the youngest firearms buyers, require more sellers to conduct background checks and beef up penalties on gun traffickers. It would also disburse money to states and communities to improve school safety and mental health initiatives.

Aides estimated the measure would cost about US$15 billion, which US Senator Chris Murphy, the lead Democratic bargainer, said would be fully paid for.

Resolving one final hurdle that delayed the accord, the bill would prohibit romantic partners convicted of domestic violence and not married to their victims from getting firearms. Convicted abusers who are married to, live with or had children with their victims are already barred from having guns.

The compromise prohibits guns for a person who has “a current or recent former dating relationship with the victim.” That is defined in part as one between people “who have or have recently had a continuing serious relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.” An offender’s ability to own a gun could be restored after five years if they have not committed another serious crime.

On another late dispute, the bill would provide US$750 million to the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have “red flag” laws making it easier to temporarily take firearms from people adjudged dangerous, and to other states with violence prevention programs.

States with “red flag” laws that receive the funds would have to have legal processes for the gun owner to fight the firearm’s removal.

Momentum in Congress for gun legislation has a history of waning quickly after mass shootings, and lawmakers are to begin a two-week Fourth of July holiday recess by this weekend.

The legislation lacks far more potent proposals that US President Joe Biden supports and Democrats have pushed unsuccessfully for years, derailed by the Republican opposition.

These include banning assault weapons or raising the minimum age for buying them, prohibiting high-capacity magazines and requiring background checks for virtually all gun sales.