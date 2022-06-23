US Senate bargainers on Tuesday reached agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially arranging final passage by week’s end on an incremental, but landmark package that would stand as the US Congress’ response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.
Lawmakers released the 80-page bill nine days after agreeing to a framework for the plan and 29 years after Congress last enacted major firearms curbs.
With 14 Republican senators joining all 48 Democrats and two allied independents to clear the bill in an initial procedural hurdle by a 64-34 vote.
Photo: AFP
That supported a prediction by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of approval later this week. Passage by the Democratic-led US House of Representatives could quickly follow.
Although Republicans blocked tougher restrictions sought by Democrats, the accord marks an election-year breakthrough on an issue that pits the Republicans’ staunch gun-owning and rural voters against the Democrats’ urban backers of firearms curbs.
That makes it one of the most incendiary culture war battlefields in politics and a sensitive vote for some lawmakers, especially Republicans who might alienate second amendment stalwarts.
The legislation would toughen background checks for the youngest firearms buyers, require more sellers to conduct background checks and beef up penalties on gun traffickers. It would also disburse money to states and communities to improve school safety and mental health initiatives.
Aides estimated the measure would cost about US$15 billion, which US Senator Chris Murphy, the lead Democratic bargainer, said would be fully paid for.
Resolving one final hurdle that delayed the accord, the bill would prohibit romantic partners convicted of domestic violence and not married to their victims from getting firearms. Convicted abusers who are married to, live with or had children with their victims are already barred from having guns.
The compromise prohibits guns for a person who has “a current or recent former dating relationship with the victim.” That is defined in part as one between people “who have or have recently had a continuing serious relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.” An offender’s ability to own a gun could be restored after five years if they have not committed another serious crime.
On another late dispute, the bill would provide US$750 million to the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have “red flag” laws making it easier to temporarily take firearms from people adjudged dangerous, and to other states with violence prevention programs.
States with “red flag” laws that receive the funds would have to have legal processes for the gun owner to fight the firearm’s removal.
Momentum in Congress for gun legislation has a history of waning quickly after mass shootings, and lawmakers are to begin a two-week Fourth of July holiday recess by this weekend.
The legislation lacks far more potent proposals that US President Joe Biden supports and Democrats have pushed unsuccessfully for years, derailed by the Republican opposition.
These include banning assault weapons or raising the minimum age for buying them, prohibiting high-capacity magazines and requiring background checks for virtually all gun sales.
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday said she was unable to visit detained Uighurs and that she was accompanied by authorities while visiting Xinjiang, remarks that raise questions about the Chinese government’s efforts to influence her trip. “I was not able to speak to any Uighurs currently detained or their families during the visit,” Bachelet told a meeting of the Human Rights Council, adding that the visit to China faced “limitations, especially given the prevailing COVID restrictions.” Bachelet did say the government helped her meet “all institutions I had asked to meet, such as senior members of key
China’s COVID-19 outbreak is shifting to its south coast, with a flareup in Shenzhen triggering mass testing and a lockdown of some neighborhoods, while Macau — an hour’s drive away — is racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months. The new cases come as China’s two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai, look to be subduing the virus after months of strict curbs and repeated testing. Shanghai yesterday reported nine local cases, while Beijing reported five. Nationwide, China yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 infections. Yet new clusters continue to emerge, prompting action from local officials. Borders are increasingly under pressure, with
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise. However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise. What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan. “When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute