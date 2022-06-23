The European Commission yesterday was to propose legally binding targets to restore nature across the EU in an attempt to recover plunging wildlife populations and repair degraded habitats.
EU Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius told reporters that the proposal would require EU countries to collectively restore nature to 20 percent of EU land by 2030, and meet individual targets for some habitats and species.
“Nothing can replace ecosystem services that the oceans provide, our soils or our forests,” Sinkevicius said in an interview.
The EU has put its climate change targets in law, but not yet those to protect nature.
The law would lay down binding goals to increase farmland bird populations, reverse the decline of pollinators and restore 25,000km of rivers to flow along their natural courses by 2030.
Countries would have to produce national plans to contribute to the EU-wide aims.
Intensive farming, forestry and urbanization are fueling the degradation of natural habitats.
Most of Europe’s protected habitats and species have a negative conservation status, and one-third of bee and butterfly species have declining populations.
The EU proposal, which has been delayed twice, needs approval from the European Parliament and EU countries — some of which have sought to delay or roll back sustainable farming measures, citing the impact of the war in Ukraine on global food supply.
Sinkevicius said that the global food crisis was caused entirely by Russia blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, while failure to stop the degradation of nature would ultimately diminish Europe’s farming abilities.
“If we lose soil fertility, if soil erosion and degradation continue, that is going to be a major impact on our agricultural output,” he said.
Soil erosion already costs Europe about 1.2 billion euros (US$1.3 billion) a year in lost agricultural production.
Laura Hildt, policy officer at the European Environmental Bureau non-profit, called the law a “huge opportunity” to address wildlife loss and climate change, but said only substantial nature restoration should count toward the targets.
“It’s great to have an overarching target, but that needs to be filled with the right measures rather than with a whole bunch of weak things that aren’t likely to bring about change,” Hildt said.
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday said she was unable to visit detained Uighurs and that she was accompanied by authorities while visiting Xinjiang, remarks that raise questions about the Chinese government’s efforts to influence her trip. “I was not able to speak to any Uighurs currently detained or their families during the visit,” Bachelet told a meeting of the Human Rights Council, adding that the visit to China faced “limitations, especially given the prevailing COVID restrictions.” Bachelet did say the government helped her meet “all institutions I had asked to meet, such as senior members of key
China’s COVID-19 outbreak is shifting to its south coast, with a flareup in Shenzhen triggering mass testing and a lockdown of some neighborhoods, while Macau — an hour’s drive away — is racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months. The new cases come as China’s two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai, look to be subduing the virus after months of strict curbs and repeated testing. Shanghai yesterday reported nine local cases, while Beijing reported five. Nationwide, China yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 infections. Yet new clusters continue to emerge, prompting action from local officials. Borders are increasingly under pressure, with
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise. However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise. What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan. “When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute