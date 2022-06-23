The Muslim call to prayer echoes through a remote town in southern Israel that has known only war.
Its 500 buildings, the tallest eight stories high, are deserted. Its narrow alleys are adorned with murals and posters honoring slain Palestinian fighters. It cannot be found on any map.
Officially, it is known as the Urban Warfare Training Center, but the Israeli soldiers who run military drills here call it “Mini Gaza.”
Photo: AP
The Israeli army began building the US$45 million facility in the Zeelim army base in 2005, toward the end of the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, against Israeli rule.
Over the previous five years, Israeli troops had battled Palestinian militants in cities and towns across the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
Since then, Israel has fought four wars in Gaza against Hamas, with some battles erupting in densely populated cities and refugee camps.
More than 4,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than half of them civilians, UN data showed.
Israeli officials say 106 people have died on their side, including civilians, soldiers and foreign residents.
In each war, Israel has been accused of using disproportionate force in crowded residential areas, contributing to the civilian death toll.
The military says it makes every effort to spare civilians, while accusing Palestinian militants of using them as human shields.
“The nature of war has changed,” said Colonel Eli Abeles, the facility’s commander. “Today our principal fighting ... is done around built-up areas and in built-up areas.”
The tight alleys, drab concrete buildings and open areas in the facility of about 24 hectares are meant to simulate the urban environments in which Israeli soldiers often operate.
These can include Gaza and the West Bank, as well as southern Lebanon, where Israel has warned that potential future fighting with Hezbollah would likely take place.
The army’s sole official graffiti artist decorates the streets with murals featuring slogans in Arabic, and portraits of Palestinian and Lebanese militants.
Between exercises, soldiers rest in the shade of the buildings, smoking cigarettes beneath the faded posters, some of which honor those killed in battle with Israel. Others don red-and-white checkered scarves to role-play militants in an upcoming drill.
The training center can accommodate exercises for an entire brigade of 2,000 soldiers at a single time, Abeles said.
Visiting US troops and forces from European allies — most recently Cypriot soldiers — have also trained in Mini Gaza.
However, when the guns fall silent and the soldiers withdraw, the training center reverts to a ghost town, the wind howling through empty rooms and creaking metal.
