A rabbit has survived a journey of more than 48km while trapped in the grille of a car after being hit by the driver.
Mark Pearson was driving between Pwllheli and Bangor in Wales on Tuesday last week when he heard a loud “thump” in the outskirts of Nefyn.
The 46-year-old said that after hearing the sound, he checked his rear-view mirror, but was unable to see anything and carried on his drive to work.
Hours later, a colleague told him that he had a rabbit stuck in his bumper.
Posting on Facebook, Pearson said he feared he would find “half a rabbit.”
“I was surprised to find this lucky fella had gone through the grille and got trapped in an enclosed compartment,” he said.
“We really couldn’t figure out how it got in there until we realized the grill was snapped so it’s hit it, gone through it and the plastic has gone back into place,” he added.
Pearson said that he then went into “Operation Bugs” mode, removing the grille to try to get the rabbit unstuck.
He said he had to “wrestle” with the rabbit to grab on to it from behind, but was able to free the animal without harming it.
“Apart from a bit of a dried nose bleed, it seemed uninjured,” he said, and he released the rabbit into a “wooded Shangri-la” near Parc Menai, Bangor.
Pearson added that a few people said he should have returned the rabbit to where he hit it, but when he went back to find it, it had ran off.
