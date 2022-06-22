Lithuania defends ban on goods to Kaliningrad

‘NO BLOCKADE’: The EU’s top diplomat denied that transport between Russia and its exclave was banned, while Moscow said it reserves the right to take action

AP, VILNIUS





Lithuania on Monday defended its decision to bar rail transit from Russia to a Russian Baltic Sea enclave of goods hit by EU sanctions, in a move that drew Moscow’s strong anger amid high tensions in the region.

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country was simply implementing sanctions imposed by the EU, of which it is a member.

He said the measures implemented on Saturday were taken after “consultation with the European Commission and under its guidelines.”

The city center of Kaliningrad is pictured on June 21, 2018. Photo: AFP

“Sanctioned goods [will] no longer be allowed to transit Lithuanian territory,” Landsbergis added.

Goods on the list include steel, but are set to be broadly expanded to cover items from coal to alcoholic drinks.

The Kaliningrad exclave, home to about 430,000 people, is surrounded by Lithuania and Poland, another EU country, to the south and isolated from the rest of Russia. Trains with goods for Kaliningrad travel via Belarus and Lithuania. There is no transit through Poland. Russia can still supply the exclave by sea, without falling foul of EU sanctions.

Russia has demanded that Lithuania immediately lift the ban, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow saying that if transport links are not restored in full “Russia reserves the right to take action in defense of its national interests.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov strongly denounced the “unlawful” ban.

“This decision, indeed unprecedented, is a violation of everything and then some. We understand that it is connected to the relevant decision of the European Union to extend the sanctions to transit [of goods]. This we also consider unlawful,” Peskov told reporters on Monday.

The foreign ministry summoned Lithuania’s chief diplomatic representative in Moscow for a formal protest and alleged the Baltic nation was acting in breach of international agreements.

Lithuania has not had an ambassador in Moscow since April, when it downgraded diplomatic ties in protest at the killing of civilians in Ukraine by Russian troops after the Feb. 24 invasion.

Lithuania later summoned the Russian envoy in Vilnius to tell him the ban was in line with EU sanctions and that there was no blockade of Kaliningrad.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Lithuania’s move should not be compared to the situation in Ukraine.

“The rest of the world will not be affected by what is happening in Kaliningrad, but the rest of the world is very much affected by what is happening in Ukraine,” he said.

Borrell added that Lithuania did not take any unilateral national restrictions, and denied that land transit between Kaliningrad and other parts of Russia had been stopped, or banned.

“There is no blockade,” Borrell said.

He added that the transit of passengers and goods that are not sanctioned is continuing.

On Monday, Lithuanian customs said the sanctions, which took effect in the middle of this month, were part of the fourth EU sanctions package imposed on March 15.

Lina Laurinaityte Grigiene, a customs spokeswoman, said affected items include Russian steel “that cannot be transported over the territory of European countries.”

“The land transit between Kaliningrad and other parts of Russia is not stopped or blocked. All goods that are not under sanctions travel freely,” she said.

She added that starting on July 10, similar sanctions will be implemented on concrete and alcohol goods, from Aug. 10 on coal and from December no Russian oil will be allowed into EU territory.