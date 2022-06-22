A fugitive Chinese national wanted in Malawi for filming children singing racist chants in Chinese has been arrested in neighboring Zambia, an immigration official said on Monday.
“He was arrested in Chipata, Zambia, after fleeing the country through uncharted routes,” Malawi immigration spokesman Pasqually Zulu said.
Lu Ke is accused of exploiting children in Malawian villages by filming them making racist remarks about themselves using Chinese phrases they did not understand.
He then sold the videos on Chinese social media, in a business uncovered last week by the BBC.
“We want him to stand trial in Malawi,” police spokesman Harry Namwaza said, adding that his nation would seek Lu’s extradition.
In one video, a young child aged about nine is heard saying: “I am a monster with low IQ.”
The Chinese embassy in Malawi in a statement last week condemned the acts of racism by one of its citizens.
“It shall be stressed that the Chinese government has zero tolerance for racism,” it said. “China has been cracking down on unlawful online acts in the past years and will continue to do so. The embassy will closely work with the Malawi side and see to it that this unfortunate issue be properly addressed.”
The Malawian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it would engage their Chinese counterparts on the issue.
“We are trying to manage whatever aspect of this that involves us working with the Chinese government. For the rest of the other aspects, those are internal issues that are being handled by internal state organs,” ministry spokesman John Kabaghe said.
Malawi and China have had diplomatic relations since 2008, when Malawi established ties with China over Taiwan.
Since 2000, China has funded 21 development projects, including a US$70 million highway linking Malawi and Zambia.
An US$80 million loan from the Export Import Bank of China paid to construct a new university, a new parliament building and a national stadium.
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday said she was unable to visit detained Uighurs and that she was accompanied by authorities while visiting Xinjiang, remarks that raise questions about the Chinese government’s efforts to influence her trip. “I was not able to speak to any Uighurs currently detained or their families during the visit,” Bachelet told a meeting of the Human Rights Council, adding that the visit to China faced “limitations, especially given the prevailing COVID restrictions.” Bachelet did say the government helped her meet “all institutions I had asked to meet, such as senior members of key
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise. However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise. What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan. “When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute
New Zealand stargazers were left puzzled and awed by strange, spiraling light formations in the night sky on Sunday night. At about 7:25pm, Alasdair Burns, a stargazing guide on Stewart Island, also called Rakiura, received a text from a friend saying to go outside and look at the sky. He went out and saw a huge, blue spiral of light amid the darkness. “It looked like an enormous spiral galaxy, just hanging there in the sky,” Burns said. “Quite an eerie feeling.” “We quickly banged on the doors of all our neighbors to get them out as well. And so there were