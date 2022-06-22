Elon Musk’s child files name change to sever all ties

Reuters





Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity and because “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

The petition for both a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica in April.

The former Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, has asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name, according to court documents available online through PlainSite.org.

Her new name was redacted in the online document. Her mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Elon Musk in 2008.

There was no further explanation of the rift between Musk’s daughter and her father.

Elon Musk last month declared his support for the Republican Party, whose representatives support a raft of legislation that would limit transgender rights.

Elon Musk has weighed in on the issue of transgender people choosing their preferred pronouns, writing on Twitter in 2020: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”