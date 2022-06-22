Sweltering summer of ‘hell’ begins in Iraq

AFP, BASRA, Iraq





Umm Mohammed, 74, waves a fan back and forth to cool down, but in the blistering heat of Iraq’s southern city of Basra there is nothing but stiflingly hot air.

While Basra is used to scorching summers, this year it has started sooner than expected, bringing misery to residents in a city also plagued by chronic electricity shortages.

“By God, we are tired,” Mohammed said faintly, adding that the heat had woken her up in the middle of the night.

A man carries a block of ice at his stall in Basra, Iraq, on June 11. Photo: AFP

Just days into summer, the temperature in Basra has already soared to about 45°C.

Mohammed’s modest home has a flimsy sheet-metal roof that retains the sweltering heat.

Further north in the capital, Baghdad, temperatures have already topped 50°C — in the shade.

Battered by decades of conflict that has sapped its infrastructure, Iraq is struggling with droughts, repeated sandstorms, desertification and a drop in some river levels.

Chronic power cuts are exacerbated in the summer and only those who can afford private generators are able to keep their fridges or air-conditioning units running.

In Basra, high humidity compounds the oppressive heat and with many Iraqis struggling to survive, spending about US$105 a month for a private generator is not an option.

The authorities “must help poor people,” Mohammed said, decrying their failure to provide an adequate electricity supply.

Referring to how the government treats its citizens, she said: “Even God does not agree to that.”

Iraq is the second-largest oil producer in OPEC, but the once thriving nation has for years bought gas from neighboring Iran, which supplies about one-third of its power sector needs.

US sanctions on Iranian oil and gas have complicated Baghdad’s payments for the imports, leaving Iraq in heavy arrears and prompting Tehran to periodically switch off the taps.

The result is longer power cuts for most of Iraq’s 41 million population, many of whom blame politicians and endemic corruption for their plight.

Anger over blackouts helped fuel deadly protests from 2019 to 2020, including many in southern Iraq.

Nataq al-Khafaji, who lives in Nasiriyah, just north of Basra, said getting by in the heat without electricity was “very difficult for the children and the elderly.”

“It’s hell,” he said.

During the summer holidays, al-Khafaji’s three children have nowhere to go and little to do.

Stuck in their darkened home, they try as best as they can to escape the suffocating heat outdoors.

He has purchased a battery-operated fan, but expressed worry that it would not be enough during the worst months “when it will be close to 50 degrees.”

The UN ranks Iraq as one of the top five nations most vulnerable to climate change.

Since mid-April, it has been battered by 10 sandstorms — a product of intense drought, soil degradation, high temperatures and low rainfall linked to climate change.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh has warned that tackling climate change “must become a national priority for Iraq as it is an existential threat to the future of our generations to come.”

Saleh said desertification affects 39 percent of Iraq, where water supplies are also dwindling drastically and crop yields are declining.

With heat waves and dust storms “expected to increase over the years,” so will health issues, Iraqi Ministry of Health spokesman Seif al-Badr said.

“We expect to be treating more people for a variety of illnesses linked to climate” change, he said.

However, efforts to address such issues appear to have been shelved as Iraq grapples with political deadlock that has left it without a new government after elections in October last year.

The World Bank says that unless solutions are found, Iraq could lose 20 percent of its water resources by 2050 due to climate change.