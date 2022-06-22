Umm Mohammed, 74, waves a fan back and forth to cool down, but in the blistering heat of Iraq’s southern city of Basra there is nothing but stiflingly hot air.
While Basra is used to scorching summers, this year it has started sooner than expected, bringing misery to residents in a city also plagued by chronic electricity shortages.
“By God, we are tired,” Mohammed said faintly, adding that the heat had woken her up in the middle of the night.
Photo: AFP
Just days into summer, the temperature in Basra has already soared to about 45°C.
Mohammed’s modest home has a flimsy sheet-metal roof that retains the sweltering heat.
Further north in the capital, Baghdad, temperatures have already topped 50°C — in the shade.
Battered by decades of conflict that has sapped its infrastructure, Iraq is struggling with droughts, repeated sandstorms, desertification and a drop in some river levels.
Chronic power cuts are exacerbated in the summer and only those who can afford private generators are able to keep their fridges or air-conditioning units running.
In Basra, high humidity compounds the oppressive heat and with many Iraqis struggling to survive, spending about US$105 a month for a private generator is not an option.
The authorities “must help poor people,” Mohammed said, decrying their failure to provide an adequate electricity supply.
Referring to how the government treats its citizens, she said: “Even God does not agree to that.”
Iraq is the second-largest oil producer in OPEC, but the once thriving nation has for years bought gas from neighboring Iran, which supplies about one-third of its power sector needs.
US sanctions on Iranian oil and gas have complicated Baghdad’s payments for the imports, leaving Iraq in heavy arrears and prompting Tehran to periodically switch off the taps.
The result is longer power cuts for most of Iraq’s 41 million population, many of whom blame politicians and endemic corruption for their plight.
Anger over blackouts helped fuel deadly protests from 2019 to 2020, including many in southern Iraq.
Nataq al-Khafaji, who lives in Nasiriyah, just north of Basra, said getting by in the heat without electricity was “very difficult for the children and the elderly.”
“It’s hell,” he said.
During the summer holidays, al-Khafaji’s three children have nowhere to go and little to do.
Stuck in their darkened home, they try as best as they can to escape the suffocating heat outdoors.
He has purchased a battery-operated fan, but expressed worry that it would not be enough during the worst months “when it will be close to 50 degrees.”
The UN ranks Iraq as one of the top five nations most vulnerable to climate change.
Since mid-April, it has been battered by 10 sandstorms — a product of intense drought, soil degradation, high temperatures and low rainfall linked to climate change.
Iraqi President Barham Saleh has warned that tackling climate change “must become a national priority for Iraq as it is an existential threat to the future of our generations to come.”
Saleh said desertification affects 39 percent of Iraq, where water supplies are also dwindling drastically and crop yields are declining.
With heat waves and dust storms “expected to increase over the years,” so will health issues, Iraqi Ministry of Health spokesman Seif al-Badr said.
“We expect to be treating more people for a variety of illnesses linked to climate” change, he said.
However, efforts to address such issues appear to have been shelved as Iraq grapples with political deadlock that has left it without a new government after elections in October last year.
The World Bank says that unless solutions are found, Iraq could lose 20 percent of its water resources by 2050 due to climate change.
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday said she was unable to visit detained Uighurs and that she was accompanied by authorities while visiting Xinjiang, remarks that raise questions about the Chinese government’s efforts to influence her trip. “I was not able to speak to any Uighurs currently detained or their families during the visit,” Bachelet told a meeting of the Human Rights Council, adding that the visit to China faced “limitations, especially given the prevailing COVID restrictions.” Bachelet did say the government helped her meet “all institutions I had asked to meet, such as senior members of key
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise. However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise. What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan. “When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute
New Zealand stargazers were left puzzled and awed by strange, spiraling light formations in the night sky on Sunday night. At about 7:25pm, Alasdair Burns, a stargazing guide on Stewart Island, also called Rakiura, received a text from a friend saying to go outside and look at the sky. He went out and saw a huge, blue spiral of light amid the darkness. “It looked like an enormous spiral galaxy, just hanging there in the sky,” Burns said. “Quite an eerie feeling.” “We quickly banged on the doors of all our neighbors to get them out as well. And so there were