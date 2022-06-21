Cambodian court jails US lawyer, others for treason

DELIBERATE TARGETING? Critics of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen say he has over many years gotten rid of members of the opposition, who oppose his rule A Cambodian court yesterday handed down prison sentences to about 60 opposition figures, including prominent lawyer Theary Seng, for conspiring to commit treason. The mass trial was condemned by the US and rights groups as being politically motivated. Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer and human rights advocate, was among more than 100 people affiliated with the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) charged with treason and incitement. The Phnom Penh municipal court sentenced Theary Seng to six years in prison and ordered her arrest, her lawyer told reporters. “This is not acceptable and I will meet her in prison to discuss appealing,” the lawyer,