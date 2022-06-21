An Osaka court yesterday ruled that Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage was not “unconstitutional,” dealing a setback to LGBTQ rights advocates in the only G7 nation that does not allow people of the same gender to marry.
Three same-sex couples — two male, one female — had filed the case in the Osaka district court, only the second to be heard on the issue in Japan.
In addition to rejecting their claim that being unable to marry was unconstitutional, the court also threw out their demands for ￥1 million (US$7,414) in damages for each couple.
Photo: Kyodo/via Reuters
“This is awful, just awful,” an unidentified female plaintiff said outside the courthouse in footage shown on public broadcaster NHK after the ruling, her voice cracking.
It was not immediately clear whether the plaintiffs planned to appeal.
The ruling dashes advocates’ hopes of raising pressure on Japan’s government to address the issue after a Sapporo court in March last year decided in favor of a claim that not allowing same-sex marriage was unconstitutional.
The ruling triggered a surge of comment in social media in the country, where public support for same-sex marriage has been increasing in opinion polls.
“Unbelievable,” one lawyer working on the third case on the issue being heard in Tokyo, with a verdict due later this year, wrote on Twitter.
Japan’s constitution defines marriage as being based on “the mutual consent of both sexes.”
However, the introduction of partnership rights for same-sex couples in the capital, Tokyo, last week, along with rising support in polls, had increased advocates’ and lawyers’ hopes for the Osaka case.
Japanese law is considered relatively liberal in some areas by Asian standards, but across the continent only Taiwan has legalized same-sex marriage so far.
Under the current rules in Japan, same-sex couples are not allowed to legally marry, cannot inherit their partner’s assets — such as the house they might have shared — and also have no parental rights over their partner’s children.
Although partnership certificates issued by some individual municipalities help same-sex couples to rent a place together and have hospital visitation rights, they do not give them the full legal rights enjoyed by heterosexual couples.
Last week the Tokyo prefectural government passed a bill to recognize same-sex partnership agreements — meaning more than half of Japan’s population is now covered by such agreements.
While Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the issue needs to be “carefully considered,” his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has not disclosed any plans to review the matter or propose legislation, although some senior LDP figures do favor reform.
The upcoming case in Tokyo means public debate on the issue will continue, particularly in the capital where an opinion poll by the Tokyo government late last year found about 70 percent were in favor of same-sex marriage.
Legalizing same-sex marriage would have far-reaching implications both socially and economically, advocates say, by making it easier for companies to attract and retain talented workers, and even help lure foreign firms to the world’s third-biggest economy.
“If Japan wants to once again take a leading position in Asia, it has a really good opportunity right now,” said Masa Yanagisawa, head of Prime Services at Goldman Sachs and a board member of activist group “Marriage for all Japan,” speaking prior to the Osaka verdict.
“International firms are reviewing their Asian strategy and LGBTQ inclusivity is becoming a topic... International businesses don’t want to invest in a location that isn’t LGBTQ-friendly,” Yanagisawa said.
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday said she was unable to visit detained Uighurs and that she was accompanied by authorities while visiting Xinjiang, remarks that raise questions about the Chinese government’s efforts to influence her trip. “I was not able to speak to any Uighurs currently detained or their families during the visit,” Bachelet told a meeting of the Human Rights Council, adding that the visit to China faced “limitations, especially given the prevailing COVID restrictions.” Bachelet did say the government helped her meet “all institutions I had asked to meet, such as senior members of key
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise. However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise. What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan. “When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute
DELIBERATE TARGETING? Critics of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen say he has over many years gotten rid of members of the opposition, who oppose his rule A Cambodian court yesterday handed down prison sentences to about 60 opposition figures, including prominent lawyer Theary Seng, for conspiring to commit treason. The mass trial was condemned by the US and rights groups as being politically motivated. Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer and human rights advocate, was among more than 100 people affiliated with the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) charged with treason and incitement. The Phnom Penh municipal court sentenced Theary Seng to six years in prison and ordered her arrest, her lawyer told reporters. “This is not acceptable and I will meet her in prison to discuss appealing,” the lawyer,