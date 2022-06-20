MACAU
Officials start mass testing
Mass testing of residents is to take place over the next three days after 12 COVID-19 infections were found in the community, the first in more than 250 days. Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U (歐陽瑜) urged non-essential businesses to close and called on residents to stay at home. Testing started at noon yesterday and ends at noon tomorrow, Au told reporters in the territory. Schools are suspended until further notice. The government urged residents “not to panic buy” and said there would be adequate supplies of food and essential goods, the government said in an announcement posted on Facebook yesterday. Authorities are still investigating the source of the infections, local health officials told the briefing. The territory last week had eased quarantine requirements for arrivals from Taiwan, Hong Kong and other places.
CHINA
Summer rains bring floods
Vast tracts of the country’s south were on Saturday pounded by severe storms, triggering flooding in cities and mudslides in rural areas, in the first bout of summer rains. Streets turned to swollen rivers as vehicles and single-story houses were swept away in at least two counties in Guizhou Province in the country’s southwest on Saturday, videos circulating on social media showed. The rainfall in some areas has been the heaviest in 60 years. In the autonomous region of Guangxi, five villagers were killed when a house built of wood gave way after being lashed by torrential rains, state media said on Saturday. Mudslides and road collapses were also reported. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, as well as in Guangxi, until early next week, state weather forecasts said yesterday.
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday said she was unable to visit detained Uighurs and that she was accompanied by authorities while visiting Xinjiang, remarks that raise questions about the Chinese government’s efforts to influence her trip. “I was not able to speak to any Uighurs currently detained or their families during the visit,” Bachelet told a meeting of the Human Rights Council, adding that the visit to China faced “limitations, especially given the prevailing COVID restrictions.” Bachelet did say the government helped her meet “all institutions I had asked to meet, such as senior members of key
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise. However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise. What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan. “When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute
DELIBERATE TARGETING? Critics of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen say he has over many years gotten rid of members of the opposition, who oppose his rule A Cambodian court yesterday handed down prison sentences to about 60 opposition figures, including prominent lawyer Theary Seng, for conspiring to commit treason. The mass trial was condemned by the US and rights groups as being politically motivated. Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer and human rights advocate, was among more than 100 people affiliated with the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) charged with treason and incitement. The Phnom Penh municipal court sentenced Theary Seng to six years in prison and ordered her arrest, her lawyer told reporters. “This is not acceptable and I will meet her in prison to discuss appealing,” the lawyer,