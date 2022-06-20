World News Quick Take

Agencies





MACAU

Officials start mass testing

Mass testing of residents is to take place over the next three days after 12 COVID-19 infections were found in the community, the first in more than 250 days. Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U (歐陽瑜) urged non-essential businesses to close and called on residents to stay at home. Testing started at noon yesterday and ends at noon tomorrow, Au told reporters in the territory. Schools are suspended until further notice. The government urged residents “not to panic buy” and said there would be adequate supplies of food and essential goods, the government said in an announcement posted on Facebook yesterday. Authorities are still investigating the source of the infections, local health officials told the briefing. The territory last week had eased quarantine requirements for arrivals from Taiwan, Hong Kong and other places.

CHINA

Summer rains bring floods

Vast tracts of the country’s south were on Saturday pounded by severe storms, triggering flooding in cities and mudslides in rural areas, in the first bout of summer rains. Streets turned to swollen rivers as vehicles and single-story houses were swept away in at least two counties in Guizhou Province in the country’s southwest on Saturday, videos circulating on social media showed. The rainfall in some areas has been the heaviest in 60 years. In the autonomous region of Guangxi, five villagers were killed when a house built of wood gave way after being lashed by torrential rains, state media said on Saturday. Mudslides and road collapses were also reported. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, as well as in Guangxi, until early next week, state weather forecasts said yesterday.