Employees at a supermarket in the Czech Republic found 840kg of cocaine worth 2 billion Czech crowns (US$84.9 million) inside boxes of bananas that were delivered to the store.
The delivery, which was sent to supermarkets in the towns of Jicin and Rychnov nad Kneznou in the northern region of the country, is believed to have been sent to the stores by mistake.
The record amount of cocaine, which is estimated to be worth more in street value, arrived in molded cocaine cubes on Friday.
Speaking on a Czech public radio station, Jakub Frydrych, the head of the police anti-narcotics unit, said the cocaine is thought to have originated in Central America.
Police are now working on the case with counterparts in unspecified countries, while searching other stores in the country that have received boxes from the same shipment, Frydrych said.
Czech police shared images of the seized cocaine on Twittter, saying: “The information about the shipment leads outside the Czech Republic, therefore we will use international police and justice cooperation.”
In 2015, 100kg of cocaine was discovered in a Czech supermarket in Prague and in 1999 Czech police seized 117kg of cocaine that had been packed among dry fruit in a warehouse north of the city.
This week, Italian police seized 4.3 tonnes of cocaine, worth nearly 250 million euros (US$262.4 million) in street value, in the city of Trieste in the north-eastern region of Italy.
The seizure, one of Europe’s largest ever, was a collaboration between Italian financial police, anti-mafia investigators and U.S Homeland Security, and is believed to have dealt a serious blow to Colombia’s notorious Gulf Clan, the largest drug cartel in the country.
Dairo Antonio Usuga David, better known by the alias Otoniel, the alleged boss of the Gulf Clan, was last month extradited from Colombia to the US facing indictments in three federal courts.
Speaking after the extradition, Colombian President Ivan Duque said David was “the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world” and compared him to the late former head of the Medellin drug cartel, Pablo Escobar.
It is believed David was on the run for over a decade after corrupting state officials.
In a statement made in English, investigators said the undercover operation “took another strong tackle to one of the most important groups of Colombian narcos.”
Investigators also seized 1.8 million euros in cash and vehicles believed to be used for trafficking.
International arrest warrants have now been issued for 38 people for drug trafficking in Bulgaria, Croatia, Colombia, Italy, the Netherlands and Slovenia.
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday said she was unable to visit detained Uighurs and that she was accompanied by authorities while visiting Xinjiang, remarks that raise questions about the Chinese government’s efforts to influence her trip. “I was not able to speak to any Uighurs currently detained or their families during the visit,” Bachelet told a meeting of the Human Rights Council, adding that the visit to China faced “limitations, especially given the prevailing COVID restrictions.” Bachelet did say the government helped her meet “all institutions I had asked to meet, such as senior members of key
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise. However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise. What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan. “When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute
DELIBERATE TARGETING? Critics of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen say he has over many years gotten rid of members of the opposition, who oppose his rule A Cambodian court yesterday handed down prison sentences to about 60 opposition figures, including prominent lawyer Theary Seng, for conspiring to commit treason. The mass trial was condemned by the US and rights groups as being politically motivated. Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer and human rights advocate, was among more than 100 people affiliated with the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) charged with treason and incitement. The Phnom Penh municipal court sentenced Theary Seng to six years in prison and ordered her arrest, her lawyer told reporters. “This is not acceptable and I will meet her in prison to discuss appealing,” the lawyer,