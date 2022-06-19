World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Xi gives graft update

President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Friday said that corruption in the country remains severe and complicated even though progress has been made in the battle against graft. The “stubbornness and danger” of corruption cannot be underestimated, China Central Television quoted Xi as saying. He was speaking at a group study session of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee. Xi vowed zero tolerance on corruption, and asked senior government officials to keep themselves and their family and relatives in check. He called for senior cadres to adhere to a moderate and clean relationship between the government and business community. The politburo declared its anti-corruption dragnet of financial institutions a success, Xinhua news agency reported.

PALESTINE

Rocket, strikes exchanged

Militants yesterday fired a rocket toward a city in southern Israel, drawing Israeli airstrikes, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza or Israel, which intercepted the rocket that was launched toward Ashkelon, setting off air raid sirens and sending residents to bomb shelters. Israel said that Hamas fired the rocket. “In response to the rocket attack, Israel Defense Forces aircraft struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said in a statement. A spokesperson for Hamas’ political wing, Hazem Qassem, declined to comment on the Israeli allegations.

PARAGUAY

Man prompts Quds quibble

One of the men aboard a plane grounded near Buenos Aires has ties to Iran’s Quds Force, Paraguay’s head of intelligence said on Friday, despite claims by Argentina that no evidence links the case to Tehran’s overseas intelligence. Minister of Intelligence Esteban Aquino told reporters that Captain Gholamreza Ghasemi did not merely share a name with a member of the force — an arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which is listed as a terrorist organization by the US — but is in fact the same man. Argentine Minister of Security Anibal Fernandez said that while the Paraguayan official “has his right to say whatever he wants... I’m not going to talk about conjecture.” Fernandez told AM750 radio: “We abide by due process and according to the official documentation, there is no specific relationship with terrorist organizations, according to all the databases.” The Boeing 747 cargo plane, reportedly carrying car parts, has been held at an Argentine airport since Wednesday last week, with its 14 Venezuelan and five Iranian crew members prevented from leaving the country pending an investigation.

SOUTH KOREA

IE ‘grave’ goes viral

An engineer who built a grave for Internet Explorer (IE) on Friday said that the now-defunct Web browser had made his life a misery. South Korea remained bizarrely wedded to Microsoft’s IE, which was retired by the company earlier this week after 27 years. In honor of the browser’s “death,” a gravestone marked with its signature “e” logo was set up on the rooftop of a cafe in Gyeongju by engineer Jung Ki-young, 38. “He was a good tool to use to download other browsers,” the gravestone’s inscription reads. Images of Jung’s joke tombstone quickly spread online, with users of social media site Reddit upvoting it tens of thousands of times.