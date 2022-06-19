A mysterious creature playing a piano, a white tiger baring its fangs and a huge Batgirl: dozens of artists are busy this month painting giant frescoes for the 10th edition of Montreal’s Mural Festival.
Started in 2012, the street art event is looking to be crowned the “leader in urban art” in North America, organizer Pierre-Alain Benoit told reporters.
Visitors can view more than 100 murals in central neighborhoods of the French-speaking metropolis painted by artists from Canada and around the world.
Photo: AFP
Twenty-one artists painted new murals this year.
Among them is Caroline Monnet, an indigenous artist who traces her ancestry to the Great Lakes region of Canada and the US.
The first-timer painted geometric patterns of repeating triangles or lozenges common in Ashininaabe textiles that have been “passed from generation to generation.”
Photo: AFP
This celebration of her culture is also a political statement of sorts, admonishing Canada’s colonial past, Monnet said.
“We have been excluded from any cultural expression for a very long time,” she said. “So to be able to have my art on a platform as large as this one, and to have it accessible to a wide audience as well... I think that’s great.”
“I think we’re taking a step forward,” she said, cans of spray paint in hand.
For others, such as Kata Hull, a painter from Boston visiting Montreal with her husband, the open-air exhibition poses an opportunity to reach a wider art audience.
“I like seeing art anywhere, so outside feels more accessible to more people,” Hull said. “And not everybody’s interested in gallery.”
Natalie Capuano, who snapped more than 500 photographs of the murals, expressed pride at seeing so many of them.
“It changes the look of the city,” said Capuano, a local resident.
“It’s such a pleasure to come and discover new murals every year, we are often surprised and it’s much more beautiful than bare walls,” she said.
Among the more famous murals in Montreal are two massive portraits of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, a native of the city who died in 2016.
The festival is also showcasing 25 hip-hop artists, including American rapper Lil Yachty and French rapper Kaaris.
Passers-by who download the festival’s app can check out augmented reality installations at two nearby parks.
