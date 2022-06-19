Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso on Friday declared a state of emergency in three provinces in response to protests by indigenous groups demanding cuts in fuel prices.
Oil producer Ecuador has been hit by rising inflation, unemployment and poverty.
Fuel prices have risen sharply since 2020, almost doubling for diesel from US$1 to US$1.90 per gallon (3.8 liters) and rising from US$1.75 to US$2.55 for gasoline.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Demonstrators from the country’s indigenous community — which makes up more than 1 million of Ecuador’s 17.7 million inhabitants — launched an open-ended anti-government protest this week that has since been joined by students, workers and others.
The demonstrations have blocked roads across the country, including highways leading into the capital, Quito.
Clashes with security forces during the protests have left at least 43 people injured and 37 have been arrested.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In response, Lasso’s decree — which covers Quito — enables the president to mobilize the armed forces to maintain order, suspend civil rights and declare curfews.
“I am committed to defending our capital and our country,” Lasso said on television. “I called for dialogue and the response was more violence. There is no intention to seek solutions.”
The demonstrations have largely been concentrated in the northern region of Pichincha, and neighboring Cotopaxi and Imbabura.
Photo: EPA-EFE
With spears in hand, indigenous Amazonians this week temporarily occupied local government headquarters in the provinces of Pastaza and Morona Santiago.
The country’s armed forces on Twitter condemned “the violent actions carried out by protesters” in Pastaza, saying one person had been left with “fractures and multiple injuries.”
In Quito, nearly 1,000 people tried to tear down metal fences that surround the presidential headquarters.
In a bid to ease grassroots anger, Lasso announced in his address a small increase in a monthly subsidy paid to Ecuador’s poorest people, as well as a program to ease the debt of those who have loans from state-run banks.
Lasso, a former banker who took office a year ago, on Thursday met with indigenous leaders to assuage discontent, but the discussions apparently yielded little result.
Producers of flowers, one of Ecuador’s main exports, complained that due to the roadblocks, their wares were rotting.
However, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), which called for the protests, has said that it would maintain the road blockades until the government meets 10 demands.
CONAIE — which has been credited with helping topple three Ecuadorian presidents between 1997 and 2005 — wants prices reduced to US$1.50 for diesel and US$2.10 for gasoline, a demand that the government has so far rejected.
Its other demands include food price controls and renegotiating the personal bank loans of about 4 million families.
In response to Lasso’s decree, the head of CONAIE, Leonidas Iza, said that the protests would go on “indefinitely.”
“From this moment we prepare the mobilization” of people to Quito to maintain the protests, Iza said, without specifying when the demonstrators would arrive.
The protests have so far caused about US$50 million in damage to the economy, the Ecuadoran Ministry of Production said.
CONAIE has called for an end to the violence.
“Vandalism, confrontation, violence cannot be accepted,” Iza said.
PATRIARCHAL CULTURE: A graphic video of the attack was widely shared online in China over the weekend, with women sharing their experiences with male aggression China has arrested nine men after video footage of a vicious attack on a group of female diners at a barbecue restaurant sparked outrage and debate on women’s rights on social media. The attack took place early on Friday in the city of Tangshan, Xinhua news agency reported. The suspects were arrested on Saturday after a search that spanned two provinces. A Tangshan city official vowed to “severely punish” those involved, the report added. Security footage of the incident shows a man approaching a table of three female diners and putting his hand on one woman’s back. When she resists his advances, the man
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said
Vintage kimonos, often regarded as family heirlooms and passed down through generations, are piling up in Japan’s secondhand markets as the garments fall out of fashion and the country’s population shrinks. The long, loose attire is traditionally wrapped around the body in a series of precise folds, lifts and adjustments in a dressing process that can take 25 minutes or longer. Designers are repurposing high-quality fabric from cast-off kimonos to make contemporary outfits more suited to today’s sensibilities and fashion. The transformation is as much an art as science. “People used to wear kimonos every day, and now they don’t because it’s uncomfortable’’