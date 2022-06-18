CHINA
Xi to head BRICS summit
President Xi Jinping (習近平) is to host a virtual summit with top leaders from Russia, India, Brazil and South Africa next week, marking the first such meeting since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The influential club of BRICS emerging economies is home to more than 40 percent of the global population and accounts for nearly one-quarter of the world’s GDP. Three of its members — China, India and South Africa — have abstained from voting on a UN resolution condemning the invasion. China and India have strong military links with Russia, and purchase significant amounts of its oil and gas. Xi in a call on Wednesday assured Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country would support Moscow’s core interests in “sovereignty and security” — leading Washington to warn Beijing that it risked ending up “on the wrong side of history.”
JAPAN
Fukushima claims rejected
The government is not liable for damages demanded by people whose lives were devastated by the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, local media cited the Supreme Court as saying. Plaintiffs had demanded damages from both the plant’s operator and the government in several class-action lawsuits. In March, the court upheld an order for Tokyo Electric Power Co to pay damages of ￥1.4 billion (US$10.4 million) to about 3,700 people. About 470,000 people were forced to evacuate in the first days after the disaster, and tens of thousands remain unable to return. Lower courts had been split over the extent of the government’s responsibility in foreseeing the disaster.
PHILIPPINES
Defense secretary tapped
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former Armed Forces chief of staff Jose Faustino as the country’s next secretary of national defense, Marcos’ press secretary said yesterday. Faustino would have to balance the country’s relations with Washington, a treaty ally, and Beijing, which continues its assertive stance in claiming almost all of the South China Sea. Faustino would initially be the officer-in-charge of the Department of National Defense, in line with a rule barring military officers taking up ministerial posts for a year after retirement. Faustino was chief of staff under outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, whose administration has overseen complicated relations with the US amid the president seeking closer ties to Beijing.
UNITED KINGDOM
Cockroach enters archives
An 18th-century cockroach named Peri, discovered in the ledger of a French slave-trading vessel, has become a surprise addition to the National Archives after the book was opened for the first time in more than two centuries. The insect’s journey began onboard the slave-trading vessel that sailed from France’s La Rochelle in 1743 for the Guinea coast. The crew later boarded a different vessel in modern-day Haiti bound for France, taking the ledger with them. That ship was then seized by British privateers during the war of the Austrian succession and sent to Plymouth. The mummified insect was discovered by Oliver Finnegan, a specialist in prize papers, including undelivered letters, logbooks and ships papers. “I opened the book and saw this huge bug. It was kind of a skin-crawling moment because of its unexpectedness. It’s bigger than it looks in the pictures,” said Finnegan, who was examining the papers before a big digitization project. “These ships papers probably haven’t been opened or looked at since the mid-18th century.”
PATRIARCHAL CULTURE: A graphic video of the attack was widely shared online in China over the weekend, with women sharing their experiences with male aggression China has arrested nine men after video footage of a vicious attack on a group of female diners at a barbecue restaurant sparked outrage and debate on women’s rights on social media. The attack took place early on Friday in the city of Tangshan, Xinhua news agency reported. The suspects were arrested on Saturday after a search that spanned two provinces. A Tangshan city official vowed to “severely punish” those involved, the report added. Security footage of the incident shows a man approaching a table of three female diners and putting his hand on one woman’s back. When she resists his advances, the man
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said
Vintage kimonos, often regarded as family heirlooms and passed down through generations, are piling up in Japan’s secondhand markets as the garments fall out of fashion and the country’s population shrinks. The long, loose attire is traditionally wrapped around the body in a series of precise folds, lifts and adjustments in a dressing process that can take 25 minutes or longer. Designers are repurposing high-quality fabric from cast-off kimonos to make contemporary outfits more suited to today’s sensibilities and fashion. The transformation is as much an art as science. “People used to wear kimonos every day, and now they don’t because it’s uncomfortable’’