CHINA

Xi to head BRICS summit

President Xi Jinping (習近平) is to host a virtual summit with top leaders from Russia, India, Brazil and South Africa next week, marking the first such meeting since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The influential club of BRICS emerging economies is home to more than 40 percent of the global population and accounts for nearly one-quarter of the world’s GDP. Three of its members — China, India and South Africa — have abstained from voting on a UN resolution condemning the invasion. China and India have strong military links with Russia, and purchase significant amounts of its oil and gas. Xi in a call on Wednesday assured Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country would support Moscow’s core interests in “sovereignty and security” — leading Washington to warn Beijing that it risked ending up “on the wrong side of history.”

JAPAN

Fukushima claims rejected

The government is not liable for damages demanded by people whose lives were devastated by the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, local media cited the Supreme Court as saying. Plaintiffs had demanded damages from both the plant’s operator and the government in several class-action lawsuits. In March, the court upheld an order for Tokyo Electric Power Co to pay damages of ￥1.4 billion (US$10.4 million) to about 3,700 people. About 470,000 people were forced to evacuate in the first days after the disaster, and tens of thousands remain unable to return. Lower courts had been split over the extent of the government’s responsibility in foreseeing the disaster.

PHILIPPINES

Defense secretary tapped

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former Armed Forces chief of staff Jose Faustino as the country’s next secretary of national defense, Marcos’ press secretary said yesterday. Faustino would have to balance the country’s relations with Washington, a treaty ally, and Beijing, which continues its assertive stance in claiming almost all of the South China Sea. Faustino would initially be the officer-in-charge of the Department of National Defense, in line with a rule barring military officers taking up ministerial posts for a year after retirement. Faustino was chief of staff under outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, whose administration has overseen complicated relations with the US amid the president seeking closer ties to Beijing.

UNITED KINGDOM

Cockroach enters archives

An 18th-century cockroach named Peri, discovered in the ledger of a French slave-trading vessel, has become a surprise addition to the National Archives after the book was opened for the first time in more than two centuries. The insect’s journey began onboard the slave-trading vessel that sailed from France’s La Rochelle in 1743 for the Guinea coast. The crew later boarded a different vessel in modern-day Haiti bound for France, taking the ledger with them. That ship was then seized by British privateers during the war of the Austrian succession and sent to Plymouth. The mummified insect was discovered by Oliver Finnegan, a specialist in prize papers, including undelivered letters, logbooks and ships papers. “I opened the book and saw this huge bug. It was kind of a skin-crawling moment because of its unexpectedness. It’s bigger than it looks in the pictures,” said Finnegan, who was examining the papers before a big digitization project. “These ships papers probably haven’t been opened or looked at since the mid-18th century.”