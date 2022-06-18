Hundreds of North Korean families have fallen ill with an unidentified intestinal disease, Pyongyang said yesterday, heaping pressure on a crumbling healthcare system strained by COVID-19.
The North Korean government last month announced the country’s first COVID-19 cases and activated a “maximum emergency epidemic prevention system,” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un putting himself front and center of Pyongyang’s response.
The COVID-19 outbreak tore through the unvaccinated population of 25 million, with more than 4.5 million cases of “fever” and 73 deaths, state media said.
Photo: Reuters
Building on the country’s woes, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) this week announced a new “acute enteric epidemic” in South Hwanghae Province, with Kim urging officials to “contain the epidemic at the earliest date possible.”
In a possible sign of the seriousness of the situation, Kim Yo-jong, the leader’s powerful sister, was one of a group of senior officials who reportedly personally donated medicine to try and help.
The medicine would be delivered to “over 800 families suffering from the acute epidemic, which broke out in some areas of South Hwanghae Province,” KCNA said.
The figure suggests that at least 1,600 people have been infected with the enteric disease.
The reports have sparked speculation that the unspecified disease might be cholera or typhoid.
If confirmed, the outbreak could worsen the country’s chronic food shortages, as South Hwanghae is one of its main agricultural regions.
Experts have warned of a major public health emergency in the country, which has one of the world’s worst medical care systems with poorly equipped hospitals, few intensive care units, and no COVID-19 drugs or mass testing capability.
“With the North’s much outdated medical infrastructure, an acute intestinal sickness could flare at any time,” Yonhap news agency cited a South Korean Ministry of Unification official as saying.
Seoul is willing to assist the North in handling the new outbreak, the official said.
PATRIARCHAL CULTURE: A graphic video of the attack was widely shared online in China over the weekend, with women sharing their experiences with male aggression China has arrested nine men after video footage of a vicious attack on a group of female diners at a barbecue restaurant sparked outrage and debate on women’s rights on social media. The attack took place early on Friday in the city of Tangshan, Xinhua news agency reported. The suspects were arrested on Saturday after a search that spanned two provinces. A Tangshan city official vowed to “severely punish” those involved, the report added. Security footage of the incident shows a man approaching a table of three female diners and putting his hand on one woman’s back. When she resists his advances, the man
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said
Vintage kimonos, often regarded as family heirlooms and passed down through generations, are piling up in Japan’s secondhand markets as the garments fall out of fashion and the country’s population shrinks. The long, loose attire is traditionally wrapped around the body in a series of precise folds, lifts and adjustments in a dressing process that can take 25 minutes or longer. Designers are repurposing high-quality fabric from cast-off kimonos to make contemporary outfits more suited to today’s sensibilities and fashion. The transformation is as much an art as science. “People used to wear kimonos every day, and now they don’t because it’s uncomfortable’’