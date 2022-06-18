North Korea reports outbreak of unidentified disease

AFP, SEOUL





Hundreds of North Korean families have fallen ill with an unidentified intestinal disease, Pyongyang said yesterday, heaping pressure on a crumbling healthcare system strained by COVID-19.

The North Korean government last month announced the country’s first COVID-19 cases and activated a “maximum emergency epidemic prevention system,” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un putting himself front and center of Pyongyang’s response.

The COVID-19 outbreak tore through the unvaccinated population of 25 million, with more than 4.5 million cases of “fever” and 73 deaths, state media said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, prepares medicine packages on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Building on the country’s woes, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) this week announced a new “acute enteric epidemic” in South Hwanghae Province, with Kim urging officials to “contain the epidemic at the earliest date possible.”

In a possible sign of the seriousness of the situation, Kim Yo-jong, the leader’s powerful sister, was one of a group of senior officials who reportedly personally donated medicine to try and help.

The medicine would be delivered to “over 800 families suffering from the acute epidemic, which broke out in some areas of South Hwanghae Province,” KCNA said.

The figure suggests that at least 1,600 people have been infected with the enteric disease.

The reports have sparked speculation that the unspecified disease might be cholera or typhoid.

If confirmed, the outbreak could worsen the country’s chronic food shortages, as South Hwanghae is one of its main agricultural regions.

Experts have warned of a major public health emergency in the country, which has one of the world’s worst medical care systems with poorly equipped hospitals, few intensive care units, and no COVID-19 drugs or mass testing capability.

“With the North’s much outdated medical infrastructure, an acute intestinal sickness could flare at any time,” Yonhap news agency cited a South Korean Ministry of Unification official as saying.

Seoul is willing to assist the North in handling the new outbreak, the official said.