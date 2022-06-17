INDIA
India, ASEAN band together
A special meeting between New Delhi and ASEAN foreign ministers opened yesterday with a call for more robust ties amid the war in Ukraine, and a heightened rivalry between the US and China. Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar said New Delhi and ASEAN members face the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on food and energy security, fertilizer and commodity prices, and logistics and supply chain disruptions. “India fully supports a strong, unified, prosperous ASEAN whose centrality in the Indo-Pacific [region] is fully recognized,” he said. Russia’s actions have “upended the international system of rules and norms,” Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said, adding that the US-China rivalry has direct implications for all of Asia.
UNITED KINGDOM
UK irked by EU court: Raab
The kingdom has no plans to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, but wants the Strasbourg-based court that enforces it to take a more limited view of its powers, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said yesterday. “Our plans involve staying within the convention... It is also important the Strasbourg court reflects and stays faithful to its mandate as part of the convention,” he told the BBC. Raab said he did not believe the convention gave the European Court of Human Rights the power to block government action, as it did over the government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.
SYRIA
Senior IS leader captured
US-led coalition forces captured a senior Islamic State (IS) leader in a military operation in northern Syria yesterday, the coalition said in a statement. The captured leader was an experienced bomb maker and operational facilitator, it said, describing him as one of the top leaders of the extremist group’s Syria branch. The statement did not identify the leader or specify the raid’s location. It said the operation was “successful” with no civilians harmed or any coalition forces injured. IS continues to operate and carry out deadly attacks in Iraq and Syria through sleeper cells, and maintains several affiliates in various countries.
THAILAND
New limits for legal pot
The government said it would limit marijuana and hemp access to people aged 20 or older, after the decriminalization of cannabis on Thursday last week sparked complaints. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul was yesterday to sign regulations designating marijuana and hemp as controlled plants. Those under the age of 20 would not be able to own or use them without a doctor’s orders, he said. Media reports said that four males, including students aged 16 and 17, were admitted to hospitals in Bangkok this week for treatment of what was defined as cannabis overdoses.
YEMEN
Journalist killed in car blast
A journalist was killed when his car exploded on Wednesday while he was driving in the port city of Aden, an official said yesterday. Minister of Information Moammar al-Iryani said an improvised explosive device had been planted in the car of Saber al-Haidari, an employee with the ministry who also worked for Japan’s NHK television network. He said in a series of posts on Twitter that al-Haidari had fled Sana’a in 2017 due to increasing restrictions by the Houthi rebels who hold the city. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
PATRIARCHAL CULTURE: A graphic video of the attack was widely shared online in China over the weekend, with women sharing their experiences with male aggression China has arrested nine men after video footage of a vicious attack on a group of female diners at a barbecue restaurant sparked outrage and debate on women’s rights on social media. The attack took place early on Friday in the city of Tangshan, Xinhua news agency reported. The suspects were arrested on Saturday after a search that spanned two provinces. A Tangshan city official vowed to “severely punish” those involved, the report added. Security footage of the incident shows a man approaching a table of three female diners and putting his hand on one woman’s back. When she resists his advances, the man
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said
MACHETE SKIRMISH: The nighttime street fight between two groups originated from a dispute at a bar, local news outlet HK01 said Dramatic footage of an attack by a group of machete-wielding assailants in one of Hong Kong’s busiest nightlife districts emerged yesterday, as local media reported a clash that left one man with a gunshot wound and two others injured. Asked about the incident, reported to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday morning, Hong Kong police confirmed to reporters that three men were hospitalized and another three men were arrested. Later yesterday, a section of the road near the popular Lan Kwai Fong area was cordoned off by armed officers, as they searched a Lexus vehicle with its side and