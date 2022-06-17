World News Quick Take

INDIA

India, ASEAN band together

A special meeting between New Delhi and ASEAN foreign ministers opened yesterday with a call for more robust ties amid the war in Ukraine, and a heightened rivalry between the US and China. Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar said New Delhi and ASEAN members face the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on food and energy security, fertilizer and commodity prices, and logistics and supply chain disruptions. “India fully supports a strong, unified, prosperous ASEAN whose centrality in the Indo-Pacific [region] is fully recognized,” he said. Russia’s actions have “upended the international system of rules and norms,” Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said, adding that the US-China rivalry has direct implications for all of Asia.

UNITED KINGDOM

UK irked by EU court: Raab

The kingdom has no plans to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, but wants the Strasbourg-based court that enforces it to take a more limited view of its powers, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said yesterday. “Our plans involve staying within the convention... It is also important the Strasbourg court reflects and stays faithful to its mandate as part of the convention,” he told the BBC. Raab said he did not believe the convention gave the European Court of Human Rights the power to block government action, as it did over the government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

SYRIA

Senior IS leader captured

US-led coalition forces captured a senior Islamic State (IS) leader in a military operation in northern Syria yesterday, the coalition said in a statement. The captured leader was an experienced bomb maker and operational facilitator, it said, describing him as one of the top leaders of the extremist group’s Syria branch. The statement did not identify the leader or specify the raid’s location. It said the operation was “successful” with no civilians harmed or any coalition forces injured. IS continues to operate and carry out deadly attacks in Iraq and Syria through sleeper cells, and maintains several affiliates in various countries.

THAILAND

New limits for legal pot

The government said it would limit marijuana and hemp access to people aged 20 or older, after the decriminalization of cannabis on Thursday last week sparked complaints. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul was yesterday to sign regulations designating marijuana and hemp as controlled plants. Those under the age of 20 would not be able to own or use them without a doctor’s orders, he said. Media reports said that four males, including students aged 16 and 17, were admitted to hospitals in Bangkok this week for treatment of what was defined as cannabis overdoses.

YEMEN

Journalist killed in car blast

A journalist was killed when his car exploded on Wednesday while he was driving in the port city of Aden, an official said yesterday. Minister of Information Moammar al-Iryani said an improvised explosive device had been planted in the car of Saber al-Haidari, an employee with the ministry who also worked for Japan’s NHK television network. He said in a series of posts on Twitter that al-Haidari had fled Sana’a in 2017 due to increasing restrictions by the Houthi rebels who hold the city. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.