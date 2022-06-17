Australia’s new government yesterday formally committed to a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target of 43 percent by the end of the decade in fulfillment of a key election pledge.
The previous Conservative government was dumped by voters at the May 21 election after it stuck to a seven-year-old pledge to reduce the nation’s emissions by only 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had written to UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa Cantellano to inform her of the nation’s new 2030 target.
Albanese said legislation to enshrine the new target in law would be introduced to the new parliament, which will sit for the first time on July 26. However, the target does not depend on parliament’s approval.
Investment in Australia’s energy sector had been held up during the previous government’s nine years in power due to the administration’s failure to agree on a climate policy, Albanese said.
“What businesses have been crying out for is investment certainty,” Albanese said. “The certainty that they need to invest over a longer time frame than the political cycle of three years.”
Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas and coal, which makes reducing dependence on fossil fuels a politically vexed issue. The previous government was widely considered a laggard among wealthy countries in combating climate change.
The US has committed to reductions of between 50 and 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Britain has pledged to cut emissions by 68 percent below 1990 levels.
Albanese’s government could face pressure in a new, greener parliament to adopt an even more ambitious target.
Several seats have yet to be declared as counting continues following the election.
The center-left Labor Party administration will likely hold a narrow majority of 77 seats in the 151-seat House of Representatives where a majority of lawmakers is needed to form government.
A record 16 lawmakers in the House will not be aligned with either the government or opposition.
The minor Greens party is on track to secure four seats, up from a single lawmaker in the last parliament. The Greens want a 2030 reduction target of 75 percent. Newly elected independent lawmakers have called for a 60 percent target or at least 50 percent.
Greens senators could hold a balance of power in the upper chamber, where major parties rarely hold a majority and need support from outside government to pass laws.
The 2030 commitment comes as much of Australia’s population faces soaring electricity and gas prices due in part to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Large parts of southeast Australia face the threat of blackouts for a range of reasons, including an unusually cold start to the southern hemisphere winter and unscheduled outages of aging coal-fired plants that are to shut down within years and are not being adequately maintained.
PATRIARCHAL CULTURE: A graphic video of the attack was widely shared online in China over the weekend, with women sharing their experiences with male aggression China has arrested nine men after video footage of a vicious attack on a group of female diners at a barbecue restaurant sparked outrage and debate on women’s rights on social media. The attack took place early on Friday in the city of Tangshan, Xinhua news agency reported. The suspects were arrested on Saturday after a search that spanned two provinces. A Tangshan city official vowed to “severely punish” those involved, the report added. Security footage of the incident shows a man approaching a table of three female diners and putting his hand on one woman’s back. When she resists his advances, the man
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said
MACHETE SKIRMISH: The nighttime street fight between two groups originated from a dispute at a bar, local news outlet HK01 said Dramatic footage of an attack by a group of machete-wielding assailants in one of Hong Kong’s busiest nightlife districts emerged yesterday, as local media reported a clash that left one man with a gunshot wound and two others injured. Asked about the incident, reported to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday morning, Hong Kong police confirmed to reporters that three men were hospitalized and another three men were arrested. Later yesterday, a section of the road near the popular Lan Kwai Fong area was cordoned off by armed officers, as they searched a Lexus vehicle with its side and