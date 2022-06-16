US panel weighing vaccines for children under five

AFP, WASHINGTON





After months of anxious wait for some parents, a panel of experts convened by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was to meet yesterday to weigh recommending COVID-19 vaccines for the nation’s youngest children.

Children under five are the only age group not yet eligible for COVID-19 immunization in the US and most other countries. If, as expected, panelists vote in favor of greenlighting the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, formal authorizations should follow quickly, with the first shots in arms expected by next week.

Ahead of the meeting, the FDA posted its independent analyses of the two drugs, deeming both safe and effective. It also said there was a pressing unmet need to inoculate children in the age group, since their rates of hospitalization and death “are higher than among children and adolescents 5 to 17 years of age.”

A pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in West Haven, Connecticut, on Feb. 17 last year. Photo: Reuters

Both vaccines are based on messenger RNA technology, which delivers genetic code for the coronavirus spike protein to human cells, training the immune system to be ready for when it encounters the real virus.

Pfizer is seeking authorization for three doses at 3 micrograms given to ages six months through four years, while Moderna has asked for the FDA to approve its vaccine as two doses of a higher 30 micrograms, for ages six months through five years.

They were tested in trials of thousands of children where they were found to have similar levels of mild effects to older age groups and triggered similar levels of antibodies.

Efficacy against infection was higher for Pfizer, with the company placing it at 80 percent compared with Moderna’s estimates of 51 percent in the six-month-old to age two group, and 37 percent in the two to five years age group. However, the figures are provisional and Moderna is studying adding a third dose later that might increase its figures.

There are about 20 million US children aged four years and younger. If the FDA-appointed experts recommend the two vaccines, then the matter would go to another committee convened by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a final say.

White House officials last week said the rollout of millions of shots at pharmacies and doctors’ offices could begin as soon as Tuesday next week, following the Juneteenth holiday on Monday.

Of the total US COVID-19 deaths, 480 have come in children under five, the latest official data show.