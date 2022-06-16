NZ to boost maritime security with Solomons

EYE ON CHINA: The two nations’ ‘small work plan’ is another signal of intensifying security interests in the region, in the wake of Beijing’s security deal with Honiara

The Guardian, AUCKLAND, New Zealand





New Zealand is developing its own maritime security “work plans” with the Solomon Islands, an official said, months after news of China’s defense pact with the Pacific nation emerged.

New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said in an interview with Newsroom published on Tuesday that the two countries had begun discussions of a work plan, focused on maritime security, after his meeting with Solomon Islands Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services Anthony Veke over the weekend.

“I won’t go into the details of the work plan, but it’s a positive sign, and they’ve got a job to do now to follow up with that particular piece of work,” Henare said.

New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare speaks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday last week. Photo: Reuters

Maritime security is a top priority for his Solomon Islands counterpart, he added.

“That’s what was the number one theme in our conversation, so I said: ‘OK, how do we help?’ And that was the creation of the work plan I just described,” he added.

The agreement, while described by Henare as a “small work plan,” is another signal of intensifying security interests in the Pacific arena. Following China’s pact with the Solomon Islands in March and the news Beijing was seeking a regional security agreement with 10 other countries, other allies — particularly the US and Australia — have stepped up diplomatic efforts in the area.

Early this month, New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta said that the nation’s foreign policy remained essentially unchanged, despite the “more assertive agenda from [China] towards the Pacific.”

New Zealand does “not need to be reactive to any other agenda from any other country,” she said..

New Zealand already has longstanding agreements in the Pacific, including the Biketawa declaration, which coordinates regional responses to security crises and natural disasters.

Henare, who was attending the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, also spoke to Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和), who raised concerns about New Zealand being drawn closer to the stance of the US and Australia, Newsroom reported.

“I made it clear that the only way we could continue to have good discussions, meaningful discussions was if there was trust and transparency and openness,” Henare said. “I said: ‘My door’s always open to talk,’ because it’s important they hear our point of view and, where I can, convey some of the messages and feedback I get from our Pacific island family.”

The Solomon Islands prime minister’s office and Henare’s office have been asked for comment.