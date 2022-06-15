World News Quick Take

Agencies





NORTH KOREA

Next nuclear test ‘ready’

South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin on Monday said Pyongyang has completed preparations for a new nuclear test. After talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, Park said Pyongyang would pay a price if it goes ahead, as feared, with what would be its seventh nuclear test in the coming days. Apart from sanctions, Park did not say what price Pyongyang would pay or outline how the deterrence policy would change, but Blinken said the US and treaty allies South Korea and Japan could adjust their military postures in response.

CHINA

Bar blamed for surge probed

Local government agencies have composed a team to investigate and deal with the Heaven Supermarket bar “quickly, strictly and seriously,” the Beijing Daily said. All of the city’s bars, nightclubs, karaoke venues, Internet cafes and other entertainment venues are being inspected, it said, adding that venues in underground spaces are being shuttered and disease prevention work in the city is being “tightened.” City authorities are under pressure as a COVID-19 outbreak linked to the bar has left millions facing mandatory testing and thousands under targeted lockdowns.

LITHUANIA

French howitzers ordered

The government has agreed to buy 18 howitzers from France, the two nations’ defense ministers said on Monday. The country decided to inject an additional 300 million euros (US$313 million) into this year’s defense budget as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ramped up security fears. “Lithuania will buy 18 Caesar MarktII howitzers from France,” Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anusauskas wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu.

UNITED KINGDOM

Brexit rule change proposed

The government on Monday proposed new legislation that would unilaterally change post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, despite opposition from some lawmakers and EU officials who say the move contravenes international law. The proposed bill seeks to remove customs checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the kingdom. That would override parts of the trade treaty that Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed with the EU less than two years ago. Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss said the government is acting within international law, and blamed the EU for blocking a negotiated settlement, while the European Commission said it might take legal action against the kingdom.

UNITED STATES

Trump deceived: Barr

Former president Donald Trump deluged aides with wild voter fraud conspiracy theories after losing the 2020 US election, former attorney general Bill Barr said in testimony revealed on Monday by a congressional probe. Appearing in a prerecorded deposition at a congressional hearing into last year’s assault on the US Capitol, Barr described Trump as having no interest in the facts that debunked his groundless narrative. “I was demoralized because I thought, boy ... he’s become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff,” said Barr, who likened addressing Trump’s avalanche of false allegations with playing whack-a-mole.