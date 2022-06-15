NORTH KOREA
Next nuclear test ‘ready’
South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin on Monday said Pyongyang has completed preparations for a new nuclear test. After talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, Park said Pyongyang would pay a price if it goes ahead, as feared, with what would be its seventh nuclear test in the coming days. Apart from sanctions, Park did not say what price Pyongyang would pay or outline how the deterrence policy would change, but Blinken said the US and treaty allies South Korea and Japan could adjust their military postures in response.
CHINA
Bar blamed for surge probed
Local government agencies have composed a team to investigate and deal with the Heaven Supermarket bar “quickly, strictly and seriously,” the Beijing Daily said. All of the city’s bars, nightclubs, karaoke venues, Internet cafes and other entertainment venues are being inspected, it said, adding that venues in underground spaces are being shuttered and disease prevention work in the city is being “tightened.” City authorities are under pressure as a COVID-19 outbreak linked to the bar has left millions facing mandatory testing and thousands under targeted lockdowns.
LITHUANIA
French howitzers ordered
The government has agreed to buy 18 howitzers from France, the two nations’ defense ministers said on Monday. The country decided to inject an additional 300 million euros (US$313 million) into this year’s defense budget as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ramped up security fears. “Lithuania will buy 18 Caesar MarktII howitzers from France,” Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anusauskas wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu.
UNITED KINGDOM
Brexit rule change proposed
The government on Monday proposed new legislation that would unilaterally change post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, despite opposition from some lawmakers and EU officials who say the move contravenes international law. The proposed bill seeks to remove customs checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the kingdom. That would override parts of the trade treaty that Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed with the EU less than two years ago. Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss said the government is acting within international law, and blamed the EU for blocking a negotiated settlement, while the European Commission said it might take legal action against the kingdom.
UNITED STATES
Trump deceived: Barr
Former president Donald Trump deluged aides with wild voter fraud conspiracy theories after losing the 2020 US election, former attorney general Bill Barr said in testimony revealed on Monday by a congressional probe. Appearing in a prerecorded deposition at a congressional hearing into last year’s assault on the US Capitol, Barr described Trump as having no interest in the facts that debunked his groundless narrative. “I was demoralized because I thought, boy ... he’s become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff,” said Barr, who likened addressing Trump’s avalanche of false allegations with playing whack-a-mole.
PATRIARCHAL CULTURE: A graphic video of the attack was widely shared online in China over the weekend, with women sharing their experiences with male aggression China has arrested nine men after video footage of a vicious attack on a group of female diners at a barbecue restaurant sparked outrage and debate on women’s rights on social media. The attack took place early on Friday in the city of Tangshan, Xinhua news agency reported. The suspects were arrested on Saturday after a search that spanned two provinces. A Tangshan city official vowed to “severely punish” those involved, the report added. Security footage of the incident shows a man approaching a table of three female diners and putting his hand on one woman’s back. When she resists his advances, the man
‘POST-TRUTH ERA’: Critics say the agency would gain unprecedented power, while WHO officials said that there are limits to how it could deal with such accusations The WHO is battling critics of its COVID-19 response who say it is scheming to take over health policy in sovereign nations as it pushes plans it says would help avert future pandemics. High-profile attempts in countries around the world to discredit the WHO’s efforts are casting a shadow over talks in Geneva, Switzerland, this week. Country representatives at the talks are discussing how to pave the way for a global agreement that could eventually regulate how nations prepare for and respond to future pandemic threats. “We may face more severe pandemics in the future and we need to be a hell of
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said