Russian forces cut off all routes for evacuating citizens from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk by destroying the last bridge linking it to a Ukrainian held city on the other side of the river, a Ukrainian official said.
Lugansk Regional State Governor Sergei Gaidai wrote on social media that about 70 percent of Sievierodonetsk was under enemy control, as the Russian offensive in the eastern Donbas region moved closer to securing a breakthrough victory.
Gaidai said the destruction of the last bridge across the river to the twin city of Lysychansk meant that any civilians still in Sievierodonetsk were trapped, and it was impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies.
Photo: AFP
Russian artillery also pounded the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians were sheltering, Gaidai added.
Ukraine has issued increasingly urgent calls for more Western heavy weapons to help defend Sievierodonetsk, which Kyiv says could hold the key to the battle for the eastern Donbas region and the course of the war.
Late on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the battle for the Donbas would go down as one of the most brutal in European history.
“For us, the price of this battle is very high. It is just scary,” he said. “We draw the attention of our partners daily to the fact that only a sufficient number of modern artillery for Ukraine will ensure our advantage.”
The European Commission is to recommend granting Ukraine official status as an EU candidate country, Politico reported late on Monday, citing several unnamed officials.
On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that her opinion on Ukraine’s request to join would be ready by the end of this week.
