A Cambodian court yesterday handed down prison sentences to about 60 opposition figures, including prominent lawyer Theary Seng, for conspiring to commit treason.
The mass trial was condemned by the US and rights groups as being politically motivated.
Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer and human rights advocate, was among more than 100 people affiliated with the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) charged with treason and incitement.
Photo: AFP
The Phnom Penh municipal court sentenced Theary Seng to six years in prison and ordered her arrest, her lawyer told reporters.
“This is not acceptable and I will meet her in prison to discuss appealing,” the lawyer, Chuong Choungy, said outside the court, adding that Theary Seng was among about 60 codefendants who were sentenced to between five and eight years in prison.
Theary Seng had arrived at court dressed as the Statue of Liberty, with a symbolic chain around her, saying that she expected to be found guilty.
She was bundled into a police vehicle after the verdict, sparking scuffles between officers and her supporters.
The verdicts are likely to renew international concern about Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, and what critics say has been the elimination, over many years, of opposition to his rule. Hun Sen denies persecuting his opponents.
US embassy spokesperson Chad Roedemeier said the US was “deeply troubled by today’s unjust verdicts.”
“The United States has consistently called on Cambodian authorities to stop politically motivated trials, including against US citizen Seng Theary and other human rights defenders, members of the political opposition, journalists, and labor and environmental activists,” Roedemeier said.
The court sentenced opposition leader Sam Rainsy, a former Cambodian minister of finance and leader of the CNRP who lives in exile in France, in absentia to eight years in prison.
Before her arrest, Theary Seng spoke of the verdict she expected, saying it would apply to all Cambodians who “love justice, who love freedom, who are genuine democrats.”
“It follows the logic of this autocratic regime to find me guilty,” she told reporters.
Human Rights Watch urged foreign governments, the UN and aid donors to pressure Cambodia to quash the convictions.
PATRIARCHAL CULTURE: A graphic video of the attack was widely shared online in China over the weekend, with women sharing their experiences with male aggression China has arrested nine men after video footage of a vicious attack on a group of female diners at a barbecue restaurant sparked outrage and debate on women’s rights on social media. The attack took place early on Friday in the city of Tangshan, Xinhua news agency reported. The suspects were arrested on Saturday after a search that spanned two provinces. A Tangshan city official vowed to “severely punish” those involved, the report added. Security footage of the incident shows a man approaching a table of three female diners and putting his hand on one woman’s back. When she resists his advances, the man
‘POST-TRUTH ERA’: Critics say the agency would gain unprecedented power, while WHO officials said that there are limits to how it could deal with such accusations The WHO is battling critics of its COVID-19 response who say it is scheming to take over health policy in sovereign nations as it pushes plans it says would help avert future pandemics. High-profile attempts in countries around the world to discredit the WHO’s efforts are casting a shadow over talks in Geneva, Switzerland, this week. Country representatives at the talks are discussing how to pave the way for a global agreement that could eventually regulate how nations prepare for and respond to future pandemic threats. “We may face more severe pandemics in the future and we need to be a hell of
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said