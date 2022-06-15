Cambodian court jails US lawyer, others for treason

DELIBERATE TARGETING? Critics of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen say he has over many years gotten rid of members of the opposition, who oppose his rule

Reuters, PHONM PENH





A Cambodian court yesterday handed down prison sentences to about 60 opposition figures, including prominent lawyer Theary Seng, for conspiring to commit treason.

The mass trial was condemned by the US and rights groups as being politically motivated.

Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer and human rights advocate, was among more than 100 people affiliated with the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) charged with treason and incitement.

Cambodian-American human rights advocate Theary Seng, dressed as Lady Liberty, is arrested by police in front of the Phnom Penh municipal court yesterday, after being found guilty of treason in her trial. Photo: AFP

The Phnom Penh municipal court sentenced Theary Seng to six years in prison and ordered her arrest, her lawyer told reporters.

“This is not acceptable and I will meet her in prison to discuss appealing,” the lawyer, Chuong Choungy, said outside the court, adding that Theary Seng was among about 60 codefendants who were sentenced to between five and eight years in prison.

Theary Seng had arrived at court dressed as the Statue of Liberty, with a symbolic chain around her, saying that she expected to be found guilty.

She was bundled into a police vehicle after the verdict, sparking scuffles between officers and her supporters.

The verdicts are likely to renew international concern about Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, and what critics say has been the elimination, over many years, of opposition to his rule. Hun Sen denies persecuting his opponents.

US embassy spokesperson Chad Roedemeier said the US was “deeply troubled by today’s unjust verdicts.”

“The United States has consistently called on Cambodian authorities to stop politically motivated trials, including against US citizen Seng Theary and other human rights defenders, members of the political opposition, journalists, and labor and environmental activists,” Roedemeier said.

The court sentenced opposition leader Sam Rainsy, a former Cambodian minister of finance and leader of the CNRP who lives in exile in France, in absentia to eight years in prison.

Before her arrest, Theary Seng spoke of the verdict she expected, saying it would apply to all Cambodians who “love justice, who love freedom, who are genuine democrats.”

“It follows the logic of this autocratic regime to find me guilty,” she told reporters.

Human Rights Watch urged foreign governments, the UN and aid donors to pressure Cambodia to quash the convictions.