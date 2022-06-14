NORTH KOREA
Crackdown to aim for unity
Leader Kim Jong-un and his deputies have pushed for a crackdown on officials who abuse their power and commit other “unsound and nonrevolutionary acts,” Korean Central News Agency reported yesterday. While it was not clear what acts were mentioned at the Workers’ Party meeting on Sunday, the report said that Kim and senior party secretaries discussed “waging a more intensive struggle against unsound and nonrevolutionary acts, including the abuse of power and bureaucratism revealed among some party officials.”
UNITED STATES
Drag queen story hour upset
Authorities are investigating a possible hate crime after a group of men allegedly shouted homophobic and anti-LGBTQ+ slurs during a drag queen story hour at the San Lorenzo Library on Saturday, Lieutenant Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the library following reports of a disturbance of a story hour celebrating Pride Month, Kelly said. The host, drag queen Panda Dulce, wrote on Instagram that the men shouted “tranny” and “pedophile.” The disruption “totally freaked out all of the kids” and the group “attempted to escalate to violence,” he said. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime and harassment of children, the San Francisco Chronicle said.
FRANCE
Centrists hold thin edge
The centrist camp of President Emmanuel Macron heads into the week before a crucial second round of runoff voting in parliamentary elections with a razor-thin edge over the left, results showed after Sunday’s first round. Macron’s Ensemble alliance of centrist parties won 25.75 percent of the popular vote on Sunday, the Ministry of the Interior’s final tally showed, while Jean-Luc Melenchon’s NUPES bloc came in second with 25.66 percent. Although Macron’s alliance is well-positioned to secure the largest number of seats, main polling institutes said the president could still lose his grip on parliament.
UNITED STATES
Gun safety deal shaky
A bipartisan group of senators reached a tentative deal on gun safety legislation following last month’s mass shootings in Texas and New York. Senators led by Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican John Cornyn said the deal includes granting states the right to implement “red flag” laws, which allow courts to remove guns from potentially dangerous owners, as well as more funding for mental health services. Ten Republicans signed onto the framework, the number that would be needed to edge legislation past an expected filibuster in the Senate. “It does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction,” President Joe Biden said.
MEXICO
Posts incite mob lynching
A mob attacked a political adviser and set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared in chat groups, authorities said on Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the state of Puebla, after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared in messaging app groups, the authorities said. Police, in a bid to rescue Picazo, placed him inside a patrol vehicle, but the mob forced him out and into a sports field, where he was beaten, doused with gasoline and set on fire. “This is not justice, but barbarism,” Huachinango city officials said in a statement.
‘POST-TRUTH ERA’: Critics say the agency would gain unprecedented power, while WHO officials said that there are limits to how it could deal with such accusations The WHO is battling critics of its COVID-19 response who say it is scheming to take over health policy in sovereign nations as it pushes plans it says would help avert future pandemics. High-profile attempts in countries around the world to discredit the WHO’s efforts are casting a shadow over talks in Geneva, Switzerland, this week. Country representatives at the talks are discussing how to pave the way for a global agreement that could eventually regulate how nations prepare for and respond to future pandemic threats. “We may face more severe pandemics in the future and we need to be a hell of
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
MACHETE SKIRMISH: The nighttime street fight between two groups originated from a dispute at a bar, local news outlet HK01 said Dramatic footage of an attack by a group of machete-wielding assailants in one of Hong Kong’s busiest nightlife districts emerged yesterday, as local media reported a clash that left one man with a gunshot wound and two others injured. Asked about the incident, reported to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday morning, Hong Kong police confirmed to reporters that three men were hospitalized and another three men were arrested. Later yesterday, a section of the road near the popular Lan Kwai Fong area was cordoned off by armed officers, as they searched a Lexus vehicle with its side and
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said