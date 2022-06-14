World News Quick Take

Agencies





NORTH KOREA

Crackdown to aim for unity

Leader Kim Jong-un and his deputies have pushed for a crackdown on officials who abuse their power and commit other “unsound and nonrevolutionary acts,” Korean Central News Agency reported yesterday. While it was not clear what acts were mentioned at the Workers’ Party meeting on Sunday, the report said that Kim and senior party secretaries discussed “waging a more intensive struggle against unsound and nonrevolutionary acts, including the abuse of power and bureaucratism revealed among some party officials.”

UNITED STATES

Drag queen story hour upset

Authorities are investigating a possible hate crime after a group of men allegedly shouted homophobic and anti-LGBTQ+ slurs during a drag queen story hour at the San Lorenzo Library on Saturday, Lieutenant Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the library following reports of a disturbance of a story hour celebrating Pride Month, Kelly said. The host, drag queen Panda Dulce, wrote on Instagram that the men shouted “tranny” and “pedophile.” The disruption “totally freaked out all of the kids” and the group “attempted to escalate to violence,” he said. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime and harassment of children, the San Francisco Chronicle said.

FRANCE

Centrists hold thin edge

The centrist camp of President Emmanuel Macron heads into the week before a crucial second round of runoff voting in parliamentary elections with a razor-thin edge over the left, results showed after Sunday’s first round. Macron’s Ensemble alliance of centrist parties won 25.75 percent of the popular vote on Sunday, the Ministry of the Interior’s final tally showed, while Jean-Luc Melenchon’s NUPES bloc came in second with 25.66 percent. Although Macron’s alliance is well-positioned to secure the largest number of seats, main polling institutes said the president could still lose his grip on parliament.

UNITED STATES

Gun safety deal shaky

A bipartisan group of senators reached a tentative deal on gun safety legislation following last month’s mass shootings in Texas and New York. Senators led by Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican John Cornyn said the deal includes granting states the right to implement “red flag” laws, which allow courts to remove guns from potentially dangerous owners, as well as more funding for mental health services. Ten Republicans signed onto the framework, the number that would be needed to edge legislation past an expected filibuster in the Senate. “It does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction,” President Joe Biden said.

MEXICO

Posts incite mob lynching

A mob attacked a political adviser and set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared in chat groups, authorities said on Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the state of Puebla, after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared in messaging app groups, the authorities said. Police, in a bid to rescue Picazo, placed him inside a patrol vehicle, but the mob forced him out and into a sports field, where he was beaten, doused with gasoline and set on fire. “This is not justice, but barbarism,” Huachinango city officials said in a statement.