Blake Lemoine, a software engineer on Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) development team, has gone public with claims of encountering “sentient” AI on the firm’s servers after he was suspended for sharing confidential information about the project with third parties.
The Alphabet unit placed the researcher on paid leave early last week on claims that he breached the firm’s confidentiality policy, he said in a Medium post.
In the posting, he draws a connection to prior members of Google’s AI ethics group, such as Margaret Mitchell, who were eventually dismissed by the company in a similar fashion after raising concerns.
In an interview with the Washington Post on Saturday, Lemoine said he had concluded — “in his capacity as a priest, not a scientist” — that the Google AI he interacted with had become “a person.”
The AI in question is dubbed LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications, and is used to generate chat bots that interact with human users by adopting various personality tropes.
Lemoine said he tried to conduct experiments to prove it, but was rebuffed by senior executives at the company when he raised the matter internally.
“Some in the broader AI community are considering the long-term possibility of sentient or general AI, but it doesn’t make sense to do so by anthropomorphizing today’s conversational models, which are not sentient,” Google spokesman Brian Gabriel said in response.
“Our team — including ethicists and technologists — has reviewed Blake’s concerns per our AI Principles and informed him that the evidence does not support his claims,” Gabriel added.
‘POST-TRUTH ERA’: Critics say the agency would gain unprecedented power, while WHO officials said that there are limits to how it could deal with such accusations The WHO is battling critics of its COVID-19 response who say it is scheming to take over health policy in sovereign nations as it pushes plans it says would help avert future pandemics. High-profile attempts in countries around the world to discredit the WHO’s efforts are casting a shadow over talks in Geneva, Switzerland, this week. Country representatives at the talks are discussing how to pave the way for a global agreement that could eventually regulate how nations prepare for and respond to future pandemic threats. “We may face more severe pandemics in the future and we need to be a hell of
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
MACHETE SKIRMISH: The nighttime street fight between two groups originated from a dispute at a bar, local news outlet HK01 said Dramatic footage of an attack by a group of machete-wielding assailants in one of Hong Kong’s busiest nightlife districts emerged yesterday, as local media reported a clash that left one man with a gunshot wound and two others injured. Asked about the incident, reported to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday morning, Hong Kong police confirmed to reporters that three men were hospitalized and another three men were arrested. Later yesterday, a section of the road near the popular Lan Kwai Fong area was cordoned off by armed officers, as they searched a Lexus vehicle with its side and
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said