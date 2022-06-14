Google suspends engineer who said bot was sentient

Bloomberg





Blake Lemoine, a software engineer on Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) development team, has gone public with claims of encountering “sentient” AI on the firm’s servers after he was suspended for sharing confidential information about the project with third parties.

The Alphabet unit placed the researcher on paid leave early last week on claims that he breached the firm’s confidentiality policy, he said in a Medium post.

In the posting, he draws a connection to prior members of Google’s AI ethics group, such as Margaret Mitchell, who were eventually dismissed by the company in a similar fashion after raising concerns.

In an interview with the Washington Post on Saturday, Lemoine said he had concluded — “in his capacity as a priest, not a scientist” — that the Google AI he interacted with had become “a person.”

The AI in question is dubbed LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications, and is used to generate chat bots that interact with human users by adopting various personality tropes.

Lemoine said he tried to conduct experiments to prove it, but was rebuffed by senior executives at the company when he raised the matter internally.

“Some in the broader AI community are considering the long-term possibility of sentient or general AI, but it doesn’t make sense to do so by anthropomorphizing today’s conversational models, which are not sentient,” Google spokesman Brian Gabriel said in response.

“Our team — including ethicists and technologists — has reviewed Blake’s concerns per our AI Principles and informed him that the evidence does not support his claims,” Gabriel added.