Kremlin-installed officials in occupied southern Ukraine celebrated Russia Day on Sunday and began issuing Russian passports to residents who had requested them, as Moscow sought to solidify its rule over captured parts of the country.
At one of the central squares in the city of Kherson, Russian bands played a concert to celebrate Russia Day, the holiday that marks Russia’s emergence as a sovereign state after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported.
In the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, Moscow-installed officials raised a Russian flag in Melitopol’s city center.
Photo: AFP
Ukrainian media reported that few, if any, local residents attended the Russia Day festivities in the two cities.
Russia Day was also celebrated in other occupied parts of Ukraine, including the ravaged southern port of Mariupol, where a new city sign painted in the colors of the Russian flag was unveiled on the outskirts and Russian flags were flown on a highway leading into the city.
The Russia-aligned administration in Melitopol also began handing out Russian passports to those who applied for Russian citizenship.
RIA Novosti posted video of a Moscow-backed official congratulating new Russian citizens and telling them: “Russia will not go anywhere. We are here for good.”
In captured cities in the south and east, Moscow has also introduced the ruble as official currency, aired Russian news broadcasts and taken steps to introduce a Russian school curriculum.
The Kremlin’s administrators in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have voiced plans to incorporate the areas into Russia, despite protests and signs of an insurgency among local residents.
In Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian defenders were fiercely fighting for “every meter,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as Russian forces destroyed a bridge to another city across the river, leaving civilians with just one way out.
Russian soldiers have taken most of Sievierodonetsk, having pulverized parts of the city in one of the bloodiest assaults since they invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and victory there could give them momentum in a wider battle for control over the Donbas region.
Zelenskiy said the image of a 12-year-old wounded in a Russian strike was now the enduring worldwide face of Russia.
“These very facts will underscore the way in which Russia is seen by the world,” he said.
In Pokrovsk, southwest of Sievierodonetsk, women, children and elderly people, some in wheelchairs, boarded the only train evacuating people on Saturday.
“We held on until the last moment, we didn’t want to leave, but life has forced us to survive,” Lyuba, a woman from Lysychansk, told Reuters Television as she waited for the train to depart. “We are leaving, we don’t know where, to whom, but we are leaving.”
Additional reporting by Reuters
