Brazilian authorities said they have found a backpack and personal effects of a British journalist and an indigenous expert who disappeared in the Amazon last week, with the Briton’s mother-in-law saying she has lost hope that they will emerge alive.
Fears have been mounting over the fate of Dom Phillips, 57, a veteran contributor to the Guardian, and 41-year-old Bruno Pereira, an expert with the Brazilian National Indian Foundation, since they disappeared on June 5 after receiving threats during a research trip to Brazil’s Javari Valley.
After a slow start, the Brazilian federal police and the army have intensified the search for the two men, who were last seen in the town of Sao Gabriel, not far from their destination, Atalaia do Norte.
Photo: AP
“Objects belonging to the two missing persons have been found: a health card, black pants, a black sandal and a pair of boots belonging to Bruno Pereira, and a pair of boots and a backpack belonging to Dom Phillips containing personal clothing,” the Federal Police in Amazonas State said on Sunday in a statement.
The Amazonas Fire Department had previously told reporters that personal effects possibly belonging to the missing men had been found “near the house” of Amarildo Costa de Oliveira, the only person arrested so far in the case and who witnesses say pursued the men upriver.
Police said search teams on Sunday covered about 25km2 with “thorough searches through the jungle, roads in the region and flooded vegetation,” especially in the area where a boat belonging to Oliveira was found.
Earlier, authorities described 41-year-old Oliveira as a “suspect,” and said they were analyzing traces of blood found on his boat.
The finding of the men’s belongings came just hours after friends and relatives of the pair held a vigil on a beach in Rio de Janeiro.
“At first we had a crazy faith that they had noticed some danger and had hidden in the jungle,” 78-year-old Maria Lucia Farias said. “Now, not anymore.”
In a statement posted online and reported by the Guardian, Phillips’ mother-in-law said: “They are no longer with us. Mother Nature has snatched them away with a grateful embrace.”
“Their souls have joined those of so many others who gave their lives in defense of the rainforest and indigenous peoples,” she added.
Few of those gathered at the beach expressed much hope in the men’s survival, especially after authorities said they had found a second boat with blood marks, and had located possible human remains, still being analyzed.
Phillips had traveled to the Javari Valley while working on a book on environmental protection. Pereira went along as a guide.
‘POST-TRUTH ERA’: Critics say the agency would gain unprecedented power, while WHO officials said that there are limits to how it could deal with such accusations The WHO is battling critics of its COVID-19 response who say it is scheming to take over health policy in sovereign nations as it pushes plans it says would help avert future pandemics. High-profile attempts in countries around the world to discredit the WHO’s efforts are casting a shadow over talks in Geneva, Switzerland, this week. Country representatives at the talks are discussing how to pave the way for a global agreement that could eventually regulate how nations prepare for and respond to future pandemic threats. “We may face more severe pandemics in the future and we need to be a hell of
Shanghai reimposed a ban on dining at restaurants in most districts, while a dozen local officials were punished for a management lapse at a quarantine hotel, as COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city, as well as in Beijing, continued to climb. Shanghai on Saturday reported 29 local cases, including four linked to quarantine areas, while Beijing reported 65 cases, all linked to a cluster at a popular bar. The two cities resumed mass COVID-19 testing as outbreaks emerged just days after they eased social curbs that had been in place for months. The quick escalation adds to concerns that China’s “zero COVID-19”
MACHETE SKIRMISH: The nighttime street fight between two groups originated from a dispute at a bar, local news outlet HK01 said Dramatic footage of an attack by a group of machete-wielding assailants in one of Hong Kong’s busiest nightlife districts emerged yesterday, as local media reported a clash that left one man with a gunshot wound and two others injured. Asked about the incident, reported to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday morning, Hong Kong police confirmed to reporters that three men were hospitalized and another three men were arrested. Later yesterday, a section of the road near the popular Lan Kwai Fong area was cordoned off by armed officers, as they searched a Lexus vehicle with its side and
TALKS AT A STANDSTILL: About 6,600 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union striked on Saturday, as container traffic at the country’s largest ports plummeted South Korean truckers were yesterday on strike for a sixth consecutive day, after talks with transportation authorities failed to make progress over their demands for higher pay, crippling cargo shipping at the country’s industrial hubs and major ports. South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officials on Saturday met for more than 10 hours with Cargo Truckers Solidarity union leaders for a third round of negotiations, urging them to return to work, but the two sides failed to resolve any of their differences, the ministry said. A union official said he did not know whether talks would continue. The ministry said