Idaho police arrest 31 white supremacy members in riot gear near pride event

AP





Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event on Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a moving truck with riot gear.

The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the moving truck and began arresting them on the side of the road.

“They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White told a news conference.

Members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front kneel with their hands tied behind them after their arrest near an Idaho pride event on Saturday. Photo: AP

All 31 were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor, White said.

The men were going through the booking process on Saturday afternoon and are scheduled to be arraigned today, he said.

Based on evidence collected and documents, authorities found that the group was planning to riot in several areas of downtown, not just the park, White said.

Police found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the van, White said.

They wore arm patches and logos on their hats that identified them as members of Patriot Front, he said.

Police learned about the moving truck from a tipster, who reported that “it looked like a little army was loading up into the vehicle” in the parking lot of a hotel, White said.

Officials spotted the truck soon after and pulled it over, he said.

Videos of the arrest posted on social media show the men kneeling on the grass with their hands zip-tied behind their backs.

“Reclaim America” was written on the back of one shirt.

Those arrested were from at least 11 states, including Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and Arkansas, White said, adding that only one was from Idaho.

The truck was stopped near where the North Idaho Pride Alliance was holding the Coeur d’Alene “Pride in the Park” event.