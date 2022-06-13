A specialist gang is smuggling valuable historic artifacts out of Ukraine and into Russia, according to an international team of academics and digital technology experts who are tracking thefts.
“There is now very strong evidence this is a purposive Russian move, with specific paintings and ornaments targeted and taken out to Russia,” said Brian Daniels, an anthropologist working with archeologists, historians and digital imaging specialists.
From a laboratory in Virginia, Daniels and his colleagues have monitored the despoiling and destruction of cultural targets since the invasion began, and have detected patterns in the crimes.
Photo: Reuters
The trail of thefts focuses heavily on precious Scythian gold, which are high-worth ancient filigree pieces, often depicting animals. They were made by tribes of the area of central Asia and eastern Europe once known as Scythia.
“These items are visually stunning, and there are now so many reports of thefts it is evident that it is a strategy,” Daniels said. “The Ukrainians, of course, are also very keen that we establish a list of stolen items.”
Daniels told the Observer that it is difficult to know if the monetary value is the most important factor for the Russians, or whether the objects are chosen for their cultural significance.
“There is a possibility it is all part of undermining the identity of Ukraine as a separate country by implying legitimate Russian ownership of all their exhibits,” he said.
In related news, fighting continued in Sievierodonetsk, but the region’s governor said that Ukraine remained in control of an industrial area and chemical plant in the city’s east, where hundreds of civilians were sheltering.
On Saturday, a Russia-backed separatist group said that 300 to 400 Ukrainian fighters were also trapped at the Azot plant.
Governor Serhiy Gaidai earlier said Russian forces controlled most of the small city in Luhansk province, and that Russian shelling of the plant had ignited a big fire.
“No one can say whether and how many victims there have been in the last 24 hours in Sievierodonetsk, where intense fighting continues,” Gaidai wrote on Telegram yesterday.
Additional reporting by Reuters
‘POST-TRUTH ERA’: Critics say the agency would gain unprecedented power, while WHO officials said that there are limits to how it could deal with such accusations The WHO is battling critics of its COVID-19 response who say it is scheming to take over health policy in sovereign nations as it pushes plans it says would help avert future pandemics. High-profile attempts in countries around the world to discredit the WHO’s efforts are casting a shadow over talks in Geneva, Switzerland, this week. Country representatives at the talks are discussing how to pave the way for a global agreement that could eventually regulate how nations prepare for and respond to future pandemic threats. “We may face more severe pandemics in the future and we need to be a hell of
MACHETE SKIRMISH: The nighttime street fight between two groups originated from a dispute at a bar, local news outlet HK01 said Dramatic footage of an attack by a group of machete-wielding assailants in one of Hong Kong’s busiest nightlife districts emerged yesterday, as local media reported a clash that left one man with a gunshot wound and two others injured. Asked about the incident, reported to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday morning, Hong Kong police confirmed to reporters that three men were hospitalized and another three men were arrested. Later yesterday, a section of the road near the popular Lan Kwai Fong area was cordoned off by armed officers, as they searched a Lexus vehicle with its side and
‘NO COORDINATION’: A Polish cyberexpert said that it was possible to prepare for cyberconflict against Russia, which is ‘good at offense, but not so good at defense’ Several European heads of military cyberdefense forces on Wednesday said that Russia has been far less effective than expected in employing digital combat capabilities in its offensive against Ukraine. “Among cybersecurity experts, we were pretty sure that there would be a cyber-Pearl Harbor based on past experience of Russian behavior and capabilities,” said General Karol Molenda, head of Poland’s National Cyber Security Centre, referring to Japan’s attack on the US base in Honolulu during World War II. However, Ukraine was prepared and “withstood attacks from Russia,” Molenda told a meeting of the International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France. This shows that you can
After 25 years and 490 million copies sold worldwide, the beloved Japanese manga One Piece is entering its final chapter, its creator, Eiichiro Oda, said on Tuesday. The manga, which follows the adventures of the swashbuckling pirate Monkey D. Luffy, has captivated millions of fans worldwide as its characters hunt for One Piece, a treasure coveted by pirates in the comics. Oda wrote on Twitter that he would be taking a month off from his usual publishing pace of one instalment per week, citing demands including his work on the final part of the long-running series. “A break for me,” Oda wrote in