A specialist gang is smuggling valuable historic artifacts out of Ukraine and into Russia, according to an international team of academics and digital technology experts who are tracking thefts.

“There is now very strong evidence this is a purposive Russian move, with specific paintings and ornaments targeted and taken out to Russia,” said Brian Daniels, an anthropologist working with archeologists, historians and digital imaging specialists.

From a laboratory in Virginia, Daniels and his colleagues have monitored the despoiling and destruction of cultural targets since the invasion began, and have detected patterns in the crimes.

The trail of thefts focuses heavily on precious Scythian gold, which are high-worth ancient filigree pieces, often depicting animals. They were made by tribes of the area of central Asia and eastern Europe once known as Scythia.

“These items are visually stunning, and there are now so many reports of thefts it is evident that it is a strategy,” Daniels said. “The Ukrainians, of course, are also very keen that we establish a list of stolen items.”

Daniels told the Observer that it is difficult to know if the monetary value is the most important factor for the Russians, or whether the objects are chosen for their cultural significance.

“There is a possibility it is all part of undermining the identity of Ukraine as a separate country by implying legitimate Russian ownership of all their exhibits,” he said.

In related news, fighting continued in Sievierodonetsk, but the region’s governor said that Ukraine remained in control of an industrial area and chemical plant in the city’s east, where hundreds of civilians were sheltering.

On Saturday, a Russia-backed separatist group said that 300 to 400 Ukrainian fighters were also trapped at the Azot plant.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai earlier said Russian forces controlled most of the small city in Luhansk province, and that Russian shelling of the plant had ignited a big fire.

“No one can say whether and how many victims there have been in the last 24 hours in Sievierodonetsk, where intense fighting continues,” Gaidai wrote on Telegram yesterday.

Additional reporting by Reuters