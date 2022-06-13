French voters were yesterday choosing lawmakers in parliamentary elections, as French President Emmanuel Macron sought to secure his majority despite a growing threat from a leftist coalition.
More than 6,000 candidates, ranging in age from 18 to 92, were running for 577 seats in the French National Assembly in the first round of the election.
Those who receive the most votes are to advance to the decisive second round on Sunday.
Photo: AFP
Following Macron’s re-election last month, his centrist coalition is seeking a majority that would enable it to implement his campaign promises, which include tax cuts.
However, the latest opinion polls suggest that Macron and his allies might have trouble winning more than half of the parliamentary seats.
A government with a large, but not absolute majority would still be able to rule, but only by bargaining with legislators.
The main opposition force appears to be a newly created coalition made up of leftists, greens and communists led by hard-left figure Jean-Luc Melenchon.
Melenchon urged voters to give his coalition a majority and thereby force Macron to name him as prime minister, which would prompt a situation called “cohabitation.”
The leftists’ platform includes a significant minimum wage hike, lowering the retirement age to 60 and locking in energy prices.
Although Melenchon’s coalition could win more than 200 seats, projections give the left little chance of winning a majority, while Macron and his allies are expected to win between 260 and 320 seats, the latest polls show.
The two-round voting system is complex and not proportionate to the nationwide support for a party. Lawmakers are elected by district.
The parliamentary election is a difficult race for France’s far-right candidates, as rivals tend to step aside in the second round to improve the chances of another contender.
Led by Marine Le Pen, who lost to Macron in the presidential election, the National Rally hopes to do better than five years ago, when it won eight seats.
With at least 15 seats, the far-right would be allowed to form a parliamentary group and gain greater powers in the assembly.
Le Pen herself is a candidate for re-election in her stronghold of Henin-Beaumont, in northern France.
The results might be impacted by an expected record-low voter turnout.
Pollsters have said that less than half of France’s 48.7 million electorate is expected to vote.
Polling stations opened at 8am and are to close at 6pm, except for in some big cities.
The National Assembly has final say over the French Senate when it comes to voting in laws.
