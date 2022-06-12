World News Quick Take

Agencies





BOLIVIA

Former president sent to jail

Former president Jeanine Anez was on Friday sentenced to 10 years in prison, more than a year after her arrest for an alleged plot — dismissed as fictional by many — to oust her rival and predecessor, Evo Morales. Anez, who has been held in pretrial detention since March last year, has denounced what she calls political persecution. The former interim leader is to serve 10 years in a women’s prison in La Paz, the administrative capital’s First Sentencing Court announced. Convicted of crimes “contrary to the constitution and a dereliction of duties,” Anez was sentenced to “a punishment of 10 years” over accusations stemming from when she was a senator, before becoming president. Anez earlier announced that she would appeal if convicted, saying: “We will not stop there, we will go before the international justice system.”

BRAZIL

‘No harm’ to Amazon needed

The country could expand agribusiness without harming the Amazon, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday as he spoke highly of meeting US President Joe Biden, who raised the issue of climate change. “We don’t need the Amazon to expand agribusiness,” Bolsonaro told the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, where he met Biden a day earlier. Bolsonaro has enraged environmentalists by championing large agricultural companies involved in the deforestation of the Amazon, a crucial “sink” for carbon emissions. Bolsonaro was one of the top international allies of former US president Donald Trump, even backing his baseless claims of fraud in his 2020 election loss, but praised Biden. The meeting with Biden was “simply fantastic,” Bolsonaro said.

IRAN

Prisoners await amputations

Eight men convicted of theft and held outside Tehran are in imminent risk of having their fingers cut off, human rights advocates said on Friday, decrying the punishment as “inhuman.” The men are being held in the Greater Tehran prison waiting for their fingers on one hand to be amputated, the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran said in a statement. Three of them had been transferred from Orumiyeh prison in northwestern Iran specifically for the amputation. They had been told that their punishment would be implemented once a guillotine-like device for the purpose was operational in Evin prison in Tehran. “Carrying out such a cruel and inhuman punishment violates the minimum standards of humanity and decency,” center executive director Roya Boroumand said.

UNITED STATES

Protesters urge gun reform

Thousands of protesters were yesterday expected to rally in Washington and 300 other locations across the country as part of a renewed push for nationwide gun control. Motivated by a fresh surge in mass shootings — from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York — protesters say that lawmakers must take note of shifting public opinion and finally enact sweeping reforms. Organizers expected the second “March for Our Lives” rally to draw about 50,000 demonstrators to the Washington Monument, less than the original 2018 march, which filled downtown Washington with more than 200,000 people. They instead focus on a nationwide effort, they said. “We want to make sure that this work is happening across the country,” said Daud Mumin, who cochairs the march’s board of directors. “This work is not just about [Washington] DC, it’s not just about senators,” Mumin said.