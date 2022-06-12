BOLIVIA
Former president sent to jail
Former president Jeanine Anez was on Friday sentenced to 10 years in prison, more than a year after her arrest for an alleged plot — dismissed as fictional by many — to oust her rival and predecessor, Evo Morales. Anez, who has been held in pretrial detention since March last year, has denounced what she calls political persecution. The former interim leader is to serve 10 years in a women’s prison in La Paz, the administrative capital’s First Sentencing Court announced. Convicted of crimes “contrary to the constitution and a dereliction of duties,” Anez was sentenced to “a punishment of 10 years” over accusations stemming from when she was a senator, before becoming president. Anez earlier announced that she would appeal if convicted, saying: “We will not stop there, we will go before the international justice system.”
BRAZIL
‘No harm’ to Amazon needed
The country could expand agribusiness without harming the Amazon, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday as he spoke highly of meeting US President Joe Biden, who raised the issue of climate change. “We don’t need the Amazon to expand agribusiness,” Bolsonaro told the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, where he met Biden a day earlier. Bolsonaro has enraged environmentalists by championing large agricultural companies involved in the deforestation of the Amazon, a crucial “sink” for carbon emissions. Bolsonaro was one of the top international allies of former US president Donald Trump, even backing his baseless claims of fraud in his 2020 election loss, but praised Biden. The meeting with Biden was “simply fantastic,” Bolsonaro said.
IRAN
Prisoners await amputations
Eight men convicted of theft and held outside Tehran are in imminent risk of having their fingers cut off, human rights advocates said on Friday, decrying the punishment as “inhuman.” The men are being held in the Greater Tehran prison waiting for their fingers on one hand to be amputated, the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran said in a statement. Three of them had been transferred from Orumiyeh prison in northwestern Iran specifically for the amputation. They had been told that their punishment would be implemented once a guillotine-like device for the purpose was operational in Evin prison in Tehran. “Carrying out such a cruel and inhuman punishment violates the minimum standards of humanity and decency,” center executive director Roya Boroumand said.
UNITED STATES
Protesters urge gun reform
Thousands of protesters were yesterday expected to rally in Washington and 300 other locations across the country as part of a renewed push for nationwide gun control. Motivated by a fresh surge in mass shootings — from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York — protesters say that lawmakers must take note of shifting public opinion and finally enact sweeping reforms. Organizers expected the second “March for Our Lives” rally to draw about 50,000 demonstrators to the Washington Monument, less than the original 2018 march, which filled downtown Washington with more than 200,000 people. They instead focus on a nationwide effort, they said. “We want to make sure that this work is happening across the country,” said Daud Mumin, who cochairs the march’s board of directors. “This work is not just about [Washington] DC, it’s not just about senators,” Mumin said.
‘POST-TRUTH ERA’: Critics say the agency would gain unprecedented power, while WHO officials said that there are limits to how it could deal with such accusations The WHO is battling critics of its COVID-19 response who say it is scheming to take over health policy in sovereign nations as it pushes plans it says would help avert future pandemics. High-profile attempts in countries around the world to discredit the WHO’s efforts are casting a shadow over talks in Geneva, Switzerland, this week. Country representatives at the talks are discussing how to pave the way for a global agreement that could eventually regulate how nations prepare for and respond to future pandemic threats. “We may face more severe pandemics in the future and we need to be a hell of
MACHETE SKIRMISH: The nighttime street fight between two groups originated from a dispute at a bar, local news outlet HK01 said Dramatic footage of an attack by a group of machete-wielding assailants in one of Hong Kong’s busiest nightlife districts emerged yesterday, as local media reported a clash that left one man with a gunshot wound and two others injured. Asked about the incident, reported to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday morning, Hong Kong police confirmed to reporters that three men were hospitalized and another three men were arrested. Later yesterday, a section of the road near the popular Lan Kwai Fong area was cordoned off by armed officers, as they searched a Lexus vehicle with its side and
‘NO COORDINATION’: A Polish cyberexpert said that it was possible to prepare for cyberconflict against Russia, which is ‘good at offense, but not so good at defense’ Several European heads of military cyberdefense forces on Wednesday said that Russia has been far less effective than expected in employing digital combat capabilities in its offensive against Ukraine. “Among cybersecurity experts, we were pretty sure that there would be a cyber-Pearl Harbor based on past experience of Russian behavior and capabilities,” said General Karol Molenda, head of Poland’s National Cyber Security Centre, referring to Japan’s attack on the US base in Honolulu during World War II. However, Ukraine was prepared and “withstood attacks from Russia,” Molenda told a meeting of the International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France. This shows that you can
After 25 years and 490 million copies sold worldwide, the beloved Japanese manga One Piece is entering its final chapter, its creator, Eiichiro Oda, said on Tuesday. The manga, which follows the adventures of the swashbuckling pirate Monkey D. Luffy, has captivated millions of fans worldwide as its characters hunt for One Piece, a treasure coveted by pirates in the comics. Oda wrote on Twitter that he would be taking a month off from his usual publishing pace of one instalment per week, citing demands including his work on the final part of the long-running series. “A break for me,” Oda wrote in