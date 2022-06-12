Marcos touts ties with China

Bloomberg





China is Manila’s “strongest partner” in COVID-19 pandemic recovery, Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said late on Friday, even as the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs filed fresh protests against Beijing’s presence in the South China Sea.

The Philippines’ relationship with China is “very important” and “advantageous to both countries,” Marcos said during a livestreamed event.

He also pledged to pursue an independent foreign policy, while fostering people-to-people ties with Beijing.

Police disperse protesters at a rally against the election victory of Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Quezon City, Philippines, on May 25. Photo: AP

Marcos said cooperation with others would hasten his country’s recovery from the pandemic.

“We can only do it with our partners, and our strongest partner has always been — in that regard — our close neighbor, our good friend, the People’s Republic of China,” he said.

The incoming president made the statement amid renewed tensions between the two nations in the South China Sea.

The foreign affairs department said that it lodged another protest against China for alleged illegal fishing, shadowing of Philippine boats and blocking of the entrance of the Second Thomas Shoal (Renai Shoal, 仁愛暗沙), which Taiwan also claims.

On Thursday, the department also announced that it had protested the return of more than 100 Chinese vessels around Julian Felipe Reef.

Marcos said the differences between Manila and Beijing can be resolved if the nations “continue to communicate and continue to be forthright in the interest of each of our countries.”

However, he has said he would not compromise Philippine sovereignty, while eyeing a deal with China to resolve the sea row.