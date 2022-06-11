Japan yesterday eased its border controls for foreign tourists and began accepting applications, but only for those on guided package tours who are willing to follow mask-wearing and other COVID-19 curbs, as the country cautiously tries to balance business and infection worries.
Yesterday was the first day to start procedures needed for entry, and arrivals are not expected until late this month at the earliest, even though airport immigration and quarantine offices stood by for any possible arrivals.
The Japan Tourism Agency says tours are being accepted from 98 countries and regions, including the US, Britain, China, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore, which are deemed as having low infection risks.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan’s partial resumption of international tourism is carried out under guidelines based on an experiment conducted late laagest month. It involved about 50 participants, mostly tour agency employees from Australia, Singapore, Thailand and the US.
In one case, a tour for a four-member group was canceled when one of the participants tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan.
Under the guidelines, participants are requested to wear masks most of the time and to purchase insurance to cover medical costs in case they contract COVID-19. The rules do not set a cap for the number of people in one group, but tour guides must be present throughout the tour.
Daily LIMIT OF 20,000
After facing criticism that its strict border controls were xenophobic, Japan began easing restrictions earlier this year. On Wednesday last week, it doubled its cap on daily entries to 20,000 people a day, including Japanese, foreign students and some business travelers.
The daily limit is to include the package tour participants for the time being, and officials say it would take some time before foreign visitors can visit Japan for free, individual tourism.
Japan’s inbound tourism business has laid dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even though the country welcomes tourists and their spending, infection concerns persist among Japanese, especially in popular tourist destinations.
Unlike most Western countries where mask-wearing has largely been abandoned, most people continue to wear them even in situations, such as outdoors in uncrowded settings, where they are no longer requested.
Japan is still reporting more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases daily, though the number in Tokyo is below 2,000.
The latest mask-wearing rules call for people to wear them on public transportation systems, in hospitals and other public facilities. People can doff their masks outdoors when others are not around or talking loudly.
It is unclear how popular the package tours options would be with foreign tourists, most of whom have to apply for tourist visas that can take weeks to obtain.
However, the yen is trading at 20-year lows against the US dollar and is weak against other major currencies, which would make traveling in the high-cost country something of a bargain.
Foreign tourist arrivals fell more than 90 percent in 2020 from a record 31.9 million the year before, almost wiping out the pre-pandemic inbound tourism market of more than ￥4 trillion (US$30 billion).
‘POST-TRUTH ERA’: Critics say the agency would gain unprecedented power, while WHO officials said that there are limits to how it could deal with such accusations The WHO is battling critics of its COVID-19 response who say it is scheming to take over health policy in sovereign nations as it pushes plans it says would help avert future pandemics. High-profile attempts in countries around the world to discredit the WHO’s efforts are casting a shadow over talks in Geneva, Switzerland, this week. Country representatives at the talks are discussing how to pave the way for a global agreement that could eventually regulate how nations prepare for and respond to future pandemic threats. “We may face more severe pandemics in the future and we need to be a hell of
About 22,000 people and millions more at home were yesterday expected at a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II’s historic platinum jubilee. The “Platinum Party at the Palace” is the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old queen’s record-breaking 70 years on the British throne. Motown legend Diana Ross was a star attraction at the event, held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the monarch’s central London residence, Buckingham Palace. The concert also featured artists including Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and James Bond composer Hans Zimmer, in a marked shift in tone from the jubilee’s first two
‘NO COORDINATION’: A Polish cyberexpert said that it was possible to prepare for cyberconflict against Russia, which is ‘good at offense, but not so good at defense’ Several European heads of military cyberdefense forces on Wednesday said that Russia has been far less effective than expected in employing digital combat capabilities in its offensive against Ukraine. “Among cybersecurity experts, we were pretty sure that there would be a cyber-Pearl Harbor based on past experience of Russian behavior and capabilities,” said General Karol Molenda, head of Poland’s National Cyber Security Centre, referring to Japan’s attack on the US base in Honolulu during World War II. However, Ukraine was prepared and “withstood attacks from Russia,” Molenda told a meeting of the International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France. This shows that you can
After 25 years and 490 million copies sold worldwide, the beloved Japanese manga One Piece is entering its final chapter, its creator, Eiichiro Oda, said on Tuesday. The manga, which follows the adventures of the swashbuckling pirate Monkey D. Luffy, has captivated millions of fans worldwide as its characters hunt for One Piece, a treasure coveted by pirates in the comics. Oda wrote on Twitter that he would be taking a month off from his usual publishing pace of one instalment per week, citing demands including his work on the final part of the long-running series. “A break for me,” Oda wrote in