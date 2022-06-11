Clash between HK gangs leaves three injured

MACHETE SKIRMISH: The nighttime street fight between two groups originated from a dispute at a bar, local news outlet HK01 said

AFP, HONG KONG





Dramatic footage of an attack by a group of machete-wielding assailants in one of Hong Kong’s busiest nightlife districts emerged yesterday, as local media reported a clash that left one man with a gunshot wound and two others injured.

Asked about the incident, reported to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday morning, Hong Kong police confirmed to reporters that three men were hospitalized and another three men were arrested.

Later yesterday, a section of the road near the popular Lan Kwai Fong area was cordoned off by armed officers, as they searched a Lexus vehicle with its side and front crumpled in for evidence.

Police officers inspect the scene of a suspected clash between two gangs in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: AFP

A dashcam video, whose location, timestamp and events matched media descriptions of the clash, emerged yesterday, though Agence France-Presse was unable to trace the footage’s exact origin.

The video shows a line of vehicles stopping at a traffic junction, when four assailants holding machete-like knives spring out of a vehilce that appears to be the Lexus left at the scene. They begin to attack an adjacent white vehicle that had stopped by the traffic light.

As the men begin the assault, a black van positioned behind the white vehicle rams into the Lexus, hitting at least two of the assailants before speeding away.

A reporter takes a photograph of weapons seized after a suspected gang clash in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: AFP

Several other knife-wielding men run into the frame, but after pressing on with the attack for a few seconds, most of the perpetrators abruptly turn around and flee the scene.

A police source told the South China Morning Post that one of the men targeted in the attack had pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

There were a total of eight knife-wielding men who arrived in two vehicles, and two shots were fired during the clash, the newspaper reported, citing police.

One man was shot in the back, another suffered knife wounds to his head, and both men were unconscious when hospitalized, local media reported.

Another man was hospitalized for leg injuries after being hit by a vehicle, the report said.

Local news outlet HK01 said the clash happened at 2am and originated from a dispute between two groups at a nearby bar.

Violent crime is very rare in Hong Kong, although organized crime gangs are known to operate in the territory.