Australia, New Zealand unite on China threat

‘IN LOCKSTEP’: Many Pacific island nations want to continue trading with China, but do not seek a security pact with Beijing, New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern said

Australia and New Zealand are in lockstep in their policies on China’s increasing influence in the Pacific, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said yesterday after a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became the first foreign leader to visit Albanese in Australia since he was elected on May 21.

Ardern, who heads a center-left administration, described Albanese’s election after almost a decade of Labor Party opposition in Canberra as a reset in the bilateral relationship.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese host a news conference in Sydney yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Australia, New Zealand and the US have voiced concerns that Beijing’s new security pact with the Solomon Islands could result in a Chinese military base being established there.

The Solomon Islands and China have denied such plans.

Asked if Australia wants New Zealand to do more to counter China’s rise in the Pacific, Albanese told reporters in Sydney: “We’re in lockstep on the Pacific.”

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Ardern, working with our democratic neighbors,” Albanese said.

Albanese and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) flew to Tokyo within hours of being sworn into office for a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the regional security threat posed by China.

Wong then flew to several Pacific island nations for meetings with government leaders, while Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) also embarked on a Pacific tour.

Wang failed in a plan to get 10 Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping new agreement that would have covered everything from security to fisheries, but he succeeded in clinching several bilateral agreements.

Ardern said many countries had chosen to continue economic relationships with China rather than sign security agreements.

“Let’s hear from the Pacific on these issues,” Ardern said.

Albanese said Australia, the biggest foreign aid donor in the region, has been taken more seriously by its neighbors since his administration promised greater action on greenhouse gas emissions.

Many of the low-lying Pacific island nations consider climate change their most pressing and existential threat.

Albanese’s predecessor committed to reducing Australia’s emissions 26 percent by 2030 to 28 percent below 2005 levels. Albanese’s administration has promised a 43 percent reduction.

New Zealand was heartened by Australia’s greater ambition, Ardern said.

New Zealand’s target by the end of the decade is 30 percent.

“The Pacific region has listed climate change as its No. 1 threat,” Ardern said. “I know with regards to New Zealand, we have a lot more to do, but we welcome being joined on that journey by Australia.”