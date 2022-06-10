SRI LANKA
Strike brings blackouts
Electricity cuts hit the nation yesterday after a union in the power sector went on strike opposing new government regulations. About 900 out of about 1,100 engineers of the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the nation’s main power company, went on strike at midnight, stalling operations at eight hydropower plants, which combined generate about 1,000 megawatts of electricity. In a bid to stop the CEB Engineers’ Union from striking, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday issued a gazette notification declaring electricity supply as an essential service. The legal directive makes it mandatory for engineers to report to work. “President Rajapaksa called the union president late last night and made an appeal not to let the entire grid collapse. So we are working to ensure hospitals and other essential services have power, but the strike will continue,” Eranga Kudahewa, the union’s joint secretary, told reporters. The union is opposed to government plans to amend legislation governing the country’s power sector, which include removing restrictions on competitive bidding for renewable power projects. However, the government, pushing renewable energy as a potential solution for the country’s power woes, has underlined the need for the amendments to allow for quicker approval and implementation of projects.
GUATEMALA
Screen cleans river
Non-profit group The Ocean Cleanup has installed a huge, steel-mesh screen on a heavily polluted river outside Guatemala City in a bid to stop plastics and other debris before it reaches the ocean. The Las Vacas river is strewn with mounds of trash deposited by fluctuating river currents. As the rainy season starts, all of it could be swept downstream into the Caribbean Sea, if it were not for a device the group calls an Interceptor Trashfence. Looking something like a big cyclone metal fence stretching across the river bed, the screen is anchored to the river banks. The device caught so much trash that one part appeared to have buckled. “What we are trying to do is help clean up,” said Boyan Slat, director of The Ocean Cleanup, adding: “We have never seen plastics pollution like this.” He estimated that the Las Vacas river carries about 20,000 tonnes of trash annually.
UNITED STATES
Arizona man executed
An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an eight-year-old girl was put to death on Wednesday. Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement. Vicki Lynne went missing months earlier after leaving her home in Tucson to drop a birthday card in a nearby mailbox. The Supreme Court cleared the way for Atwood’s execution in the morning after rejecting a final appeal by his lawyers. He died at 10:16am, Brnovich said. Witnesses reported that the execution went smoothly. The girl’s mother, Debbie Carlson, watched the execution and told reporters after Atwood died that “today marks final justice for our daughter, Vicki Lynne. Our family has waited for 37 years, eight months and 22 days for this day to come.” She said that her daughter was “a vibrant little girl with an infectious laugh and a smile that would melt your heart.” Carlson added: “Her royal blue eyes reflected an old soul of wisdom, and her freckled nose was unique and we are blessed to see it in our grandchildren today.”
‘POST-TRUTH ERA’: Critics say the agency would gain unprecedented power, while WHO officials said that there are limits to how it could deal with such accusations The WHO is battling critics of its COVID-19 response who say it is scheming to take over health policy in sovereign nations as it pushes plans it says would help avert future pandemics. High-profile attempts in countries around the world to discredit the WHO’s efforts are casting a shadow over talks in Geneva, Switzerland, this week. Country representatives at the talks are discussing how to pave the way for a global agreement that could eventually regulate how nations prepare for and respond to future pandemic threats. “We may face more severe pandemics in the future and we need to be a hell of
About 22,000 people and millions more at home were yesterday expected at a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II’s historic platinum jubilee. The “Platinum Party at the Palace” is the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old queen’s record-breaking 70 years on the British throne. Motown legend Diana Ross was a star attraction at the event, held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the monarch’s central London residence, Buckingham Palace. The concert also featured artists including Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and James Bond composer Hans Zimmer, in a marked shift in tone from the jubilee’s first two
Turkey has told the UN that, at the behest of its president, it wishes from now on to be called “Turkiye” in all languages, the world body announced on Thursday. “The change is immediate,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said by e-mail. He added that Ankara’s official letter requesting the change had been received at the UN’s New York headquarters on Wednesday. The day before, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavasoglu had posted on Twitter a photograph of himself signing the letter, addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “With the letter I sent to the UN Secretary General today, we are registering our country’s
China yesterday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts on a mission to complete construction on its new space station, the latest milestone in Beijing’s drive to become a major space power. The trio blasted off in a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan launch center in northwestern China’s Gobi desert, with the team to spend six months expanding the Tiangong space station, state broadcaster China Central Television said. Tiangong, which means “heavenly palace,” is expected to become fully operational by the end of this year. China’s heavily promoted space program has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send