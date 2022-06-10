World News Quick Take

Agencies





SRI LANKA

Strike brings blackouts

Electricity cuts hit the nation yesterday after a union in the power sector went on strike opposing new government regulations. About 900 out of about 1,100 engineers of the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the nation’s main power company, went on strike at midnight, stalling operations at eight hydropower plants, which combined generate about 1,000 megawatts of electricity. In a bid to stop the CEB Engineers’ Union from striking, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday issued a gazette notification declaring electricity supply as an essential service. The legal directive makes it mandatory for engineers to report to work. “President Rajapaksa called the union president late last night and made an appeal not to let the entire grid collapse. So we are working to ensure hospitals and other essential services have power, but the strike will continue,” Eranga Kudahewa, the union’s joint secretary, told reporters. The union is opposed to government plans to amend legislation governing the country’s power sector, which include removing restrictions on competitive bidding for renewable power projects. However, the government, pushing renewable energy as a potential solution for the country’s power woes, has underlined the need for the amendments to allow for quicker approval and implementation of projects.

GUATEMALA

Screen cleans river

Non-profit group The Ocean Cleanup has installed a huge, steel-mesh screen on a heavily polluted river outside Guatemala City in a bid to stop plastics and other debris before it reaches the ocean. The Las Vacas river is strewn with mounds of trash deposited by fluctuating river currents. As the rainy season starts, all of it could be swept downstream into the Caribbean Sea, if it were not for a device the group calls an Interceptor Trashfence. Looking something like a big cyclone metal fence stretching across the river bed, the screen is anchored to the river banks. The device caught so much trash that one part appeared to have buckled. “What we are trying to do is help clean up,” said Boyan Slat, director of The Ocean Cleanup, adding: “We have never seen plastics pollution like this.” He estimated that the Las Vacas river carries about 20,000 tonnes of trash annually.

UNITED STATES

Arizona man executed

An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an eight-year-old girl was put to death on Wednesday. Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement. Vicki Lynne went missing months earlier after leaving her home in Tucson to drop a birthday card in a nearby mailbox. The Supreme Court cleared the way for Atwood’s execution in the morning after rejecting a final appeal by his lawyers. He died at 10:16am, Brnovich said. Witnesses reported that the execution went smoothly. The girl’s mother, Debbie Carlson, watched the execution and told reporters after Atwood died that “today marks final justice for our daughter, Vicki Lynne. Our family has waited for 37 years, eight months and 22 days for this day to come.” She said that her daughter was “a vibrant little girl with an infectious laugh and a smile that would melt your heart.” Carlson added: “Her royal blue eyes reflected an old soul of wisdom, and her freckled nose was unique and we are blessed to see it in our grandchildren today.”