Australia sought US subs: Dutton

‘VERY UNUSUAL’: An analyst said the former minister was not prepared to disclose talks about plans to buy nuclear-powered submarines while he was in office

AFP, SYDNEY





Australia planned to acquire US nuclear-powered submarines over their rival British vessels, former Australian minister for defence Peter Dutton said yesterday, revealing usually secretive deliberations on the multibillion-dollar deal.

Dutton said he had planned to buy two Virginia-class submarines from the US by 2030 and build another eight to bring the total fleet strength to 10.

The project is the centerpiece of Australian efforts to toughen its defenses in the face of a more belligerent China under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

The choice of contractor — Britain or the US — would have a significant economic impact and would closely enmesh the Australian navy with that of the winning nation.

Dutton, who leads the opposition after his coalition lost elections last month, said it became “obvious” to him that the US submarines were a better choice.

Dutton’s disclosure in an article for the Australian newspaper appeared to be aimed at pushing the new government into following his plan.

Australia’s former government had agreed to acquire either US or British nuclear-powered, but conventionally armed submarines as part of a three-way defense alliance known as AUKUS that was sealed in September last year.

Australia is still conducting an 18-month study of its nuclear-powered submarine options as part of the AUKUS deal.

The cost of building even a smaller fleet of eight — Australia’s original plan — has been estimated at A$70 billion (US$50 billion) at an “absolute minimum” and before accounting for inflation by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute think tank.

“Clearly these were confidential discussions that he had with the Americans which he was not prepared to disclose while he was in office, and yet he did so afterwards,” said Sam Roggeveen, director of the Lowy Institute’s international security program. “It’s very unusual.”

The US submarines were capable of launching missiles vertically and were based on a “mature design,” Dutton wrote.

However, the British Astute-class option involved a new design with “inevitable” cost blowouts and design faults, he said.

Nuclear-powered submarines are needed to compete with China because they are stealthier than Australia’s diesel-electric vessels, with no need to surface to recharge batteries, Dutton said.

To avoid a gap in replacing Australia’s fleet of six Collins-class submarines, Dutton said he had planned to directly buy two of the US submarines “this decade.”

The purchase would avoid having to wait until 2038 for the first US-designed submarines to be built in Australia, as the government had promised, he said.

Under the plan, another eight of the US submarines would be built in South Australia, bringing the total fleet strength to 10, he said.

To “honor and respect” the British side, Dutton said he would have ordered more Hunter-class frigates or other defense material from Britain.

Dutton said he feared that the new government was “on the cusp of making a very dangerous decision,” such as building a new class of diesel-electric submarines.