World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Belch tax plan released

Authorities yesterday released a draft plan to put a price on agricultural emissions in a bid to address gases released when sheep and cattle belch. The proposal would make the nation the first to have farmers pay for emissions from livestock, the Ministry for Environment said. The nation has about 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep. Under the draft plan, put together by government and farm community representatives, farmers would have to pay for their gas emissions from 2025. Short and long-lived farm gas would be priced separately, although a single measure to calculate their volume would be used. “There is no question that we need to cut the amount of methane we are putting into the atmosphere, and an effective emissions pricing system for agriculture will play a key part in how we achieve that,” Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said. The proposal would potentially be the biggest regulatory disruption to farming since the removal of agricultural subsidies in the 1980s, said Susan Kilsby, an agricultural economist at ANZ Bank. A final decision on the scheme is expected in December.

UNITED STATES

Crash kills motorcyclist

Two drivers were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after a motorcyclist went flying off a San Francisco freeway overpass and landed on top of a moving car below before being run over by another vehicle, authorities said. The unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement describing the extraordinary series of events that occurred at the Interstate 80/US 101 interchange at about 3:30am. The motorcyclist swerved to avoid a disabled Nissan sedan on an elevated ramp connecting one freeway to another, the highway patrol said. The rider struck a concrete wall, was thrown off the motorcycle and plummeted 15m onto the roof of a Honda sedan traveling in lanes below, the statement said. “The motorcyclist is believed to have been struck by at least one and possibly more vehicles after landing on the roadway surface,” it said. The Honda slowed to a stop and was rear-ended by a Subaru Forester, it said. The drivers of the Nissan and Subaru each could face charges including DUI, it said.

VIETNAM

Minister, mayor arrested

The minister of health and the mayor of Hanoi have been arrested as part of an expanding investigation into massive price gouging of COVID-19 test kits, state media reported on Tuesday. Nguyen Thanh Long was dismissed from his ministry post and Chu Ngoc Anh, who was previously minister of science, was fired as Hanoi mayor, Tuoi Tre online news reported. They are being investigated for abuse of power and have been expelled from the Communist Party, the Ministry of Public Security said. An investigation concluded earlier that mismanagement in the science and health ministries had allowed Viet A Technology Corp to inflate prices for test kits supplied to hospitals and health centers in Vietnam. Nearly 60 suspects, including ministry officials, public health leaders and military generals, have been detained or are being investigated for involvement in the price gouging, the Ministry of Public Security said. Viet A received US$172 million for supplying its test kits in 62 localities. Its general director was arrested in December and allegedly admitted that his Ho Chi Minh City-based company had inflated the selling price of a test kit to about US$20, or 45 percent more than the original, to earn a difference of US$21.5 million.