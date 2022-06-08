An Arizona man drowned in a reservoir as three police officers watched, refusing to step in and save him.
The victim, identified as 34-year-old Sean Bickings, drowned in Tempe town lake while three unnamed Tempe police officers stood by and watched, one telling Bickings: “I’m not jumping in after you,” Fox 10 Phoenix reported.
Newly published video and a transcript of the incident released on Friday provide insight into the events leading up to Bickings’ drowning.
On May 28 at about 5am police responded to an alleged argument between Bickings and a woman.
The woman, who identifies herself as Bickings’ wife in the video, says that the two sometimes have disagreements, but that Bickings did not get physically violent.
Two officers then approach Bickings, who was sitting on a bench near a bridge, with a third officer standing nearby. Officers chat with Bickings for a few minutes, asking him where he lives, if he is a fan of the band AC/DC because of the T-shirt he is wearing and other questions.
At about 5:12am, Bickings climbed over a short metal fence between the boardwalk and the water. As Bickings walked toward the water, he asked if he was free to go, to which officers replied: “You can’t swim in the lake, man.”
Bickings entered the water and began to swim further into the lake. As Bickings swam away, one officer asked another: “How far do you think he’s going to be able to swim?”
Shortly after, Bickings began to tell the officers that he was drowning.
“I’m going to drown. I’m going to drown,” Bickings said.
“No, you’re not,” one of the officers replied.
When Bickings told officers for a second time that he was drowning and was not able to swim back to the bridge, a different officer replied: “OK, I’m not jumping in after you.”
As Bickings was drowning, Bickings’ partner became increasingly distressed, begging officers to save her husband. At one point, an officer tells Bickings’ partner to get off the bridge and threatens to put her in a police car.
“If you don’t calm down, I’m going to put you in my car,” the officer said.
Bickings’ partner continues pressing the officers to jump in and rescue Bickings, with officers replying that a boat is on the way.
“No, no, no,” Bickings’ partner said. “Fuckin’ swim.”
“You’re not helping,” said the officer who threatened to detain her.
The same officer repeatedly tells Bickings’ partner to “stop talking” and later shushes her as she watches Bickings drown.
“I’m just distraught because he’s drowning right in front of you and you won’t help,” Bickings’ partner said.
A different officer notes that Bickings had not come up from underneath the water for 30 seconds.
“He’s everything I got,” Bickings’ partner said. “I can’t lose him, he’s going to die.”
Bickings was later pulled from the water about 11:30am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The three officers have been placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave, which is “customary” in cases involving officer interactions involving deaths, a statement said.
Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has suggested it was unreasonable for China to expect a Pacific trade and security deal to be rushed through this week, as she warmly welcomed the new Australian government’s climate policy. Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) announced during a joint press conference in Samoa yesterday that Canberra would provide it with a new Guardian-class patrol vessel to replace the one that was grounded last year. Wong’s second visit to the region since being sworn in last week signals the intensifying competition with China for influence, although the former climate minister has emphasized she
Singapore is bracing for a shortage of its de facto national dish, chicken rice, as major supplier Malaysia yesterday halted all chicken exports. Restaurants and street stalls in the city-state are faced with hiking prices of the staple food or shutting down altogether as their supplies dwindle from Malaysia, where production has been disrupted by a global feed shortage. Malaysia’s export ban is the latest sign of growing global food shortages, as countries, reeling from the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, extreme weather, and COVID-19 pandemic-related supply disruptions, scramble to shore up domestic supplies and tame food inflation. Rising prices for basic
About 22,000 people and millions more at home were yesterday expected at a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II’s historic platinum jubilee. The “Platinum Party at the Palace” is the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old queen’s record-breaking 70 years on the British throne. Motown legend Diana Ross was a star attraction at the event, held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the monarch’s central London residence, Buckingham Palace. The concert also featured artists including Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and James Bond composer Hans Zimmer, in a marked shift in tone from the jubilee’s first two
A US jury on Wednesday found both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation — but sided more strongly with the Pirates of the Caribbean star following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse. The verdict capped a bitterly fought six-week trial riding on lurid claims and counterclaims between the Hollywood celebrities. The seven-member jury in Fairfax, Virginia, awarded the 58-year-old actor US$15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of “sexual violence” was defamatory to Depp. Heard, her eyes downcast throughout, listened impassively as the verdict was