HONG KONG

Six detained on anniversary

Authorities on Saturday detained six people as they pounced on any attempt at public commemoration of the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, while around the world tributes were paid to the victims of the incident. As night fell, candles appeared in the windows of several foreign countries’ missions to Hong Kong — in defiance of a warning not to do so — and on various street corners around the territory. The park and nearby Causeway Bay shopping district — one of the territory’s busiest neighborhoods — were heavily policed all day. People were stopped and searched for carrying flowers, wearing black and, in one case, carrying a toy tank box. Five men and one woman, aged 19 to 80, were arrested in the course of the day, police said. Three of them were detained for obstructing officers in the execution of their duties, one for inciting others to join an unauthorized assembly and the remaining person was apprehended for possession of offensive weapons, they said.

COLOMBIA

Coal mine death toll climbs

The death toll in an explosion in a coal mine in the country’s northeast has risen to nine, while six workers remain unaccounted for, the National Mining Agency said on Saturday. The toll was up from the three dead reported earlier in the incident on Monday last week. About 70 rescuers were continuing a desperate search for victims, while anguished families waited nearby for news. Officials said a buildup of gasses apparently led to an explosion and the collapse of nearly 90 percent of the mine in the town of El Zulia, near the border with Venezuela. The gasses initially prevented rescuers from approaching the area. The country last year recorded 148 deaths in mining incidents.

UNITED STATES

Philadelphia shooter kills 2

Two people were fatally shot and at least 13 others were injured in a shooting late on Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said. The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd, WPVI-TV reported. An officer arrived to see a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the man, police said. It is unclear if the suspect was hit. The conditions of those who were injured remains unknown. No officers were injured, police said. Authorities said no arrests had been made, but that a weapon was recovered.

UNITED STATES

Sled dog found after months

A canine participant in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race was found safe after disappearing from a checkpoint in the race three months ago and covering nearly 240km, the organizers said on Saturday. Musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges of France was picking the dog, named Leon, up and returning with him to France, they said in a statement. Leon went missing in March after what the organizers said was his “escape” from the Ruby checkpoint. Residents of McGrath, more than 190km south of the checkpoint, reported to race director Mark Nordman that they had seen Leon frequently near a cabin. The resident and another musher left food for Leon in the hopes of catching him, the organizers said. He was captured early on Saturday morning and was safe, alert and “understandably skinny, but seemingly healthy,” Iditarod spokesperson Shannon Markley said.