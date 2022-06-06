HONG KONG
Six detained on anniversary
Authorities on Saturday detained six people as they pounced on any attempt at public commemoration of the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, while around the world tributes were paid to the victims of the incident. As night fell, candles appeared in the windows of several foreign countries’ missions to Hong Kong — in defiance of a warning not to do so — and on various street corners around the territory. The park and nearby Causeway Bay shopping district — one of the territory’s busiest neighborhoods — were heavily policed all day. People were stopped and searched for carrying flowers, wearing black and, in one case, carrying a toy tank box. Five men and one woman, aged 19 to 80, were arrested in the course of the day, police said. Three of them were detained for obstructing officers in the execution of their duties, one for inciting others to join an unauthorized assembly and the remaining person was apprehended for possession of offensive weapons, they said.
COLOMBIA
Coal mine death toll climbs
The death toll in an explosion in a coal mine in the country’s northeast has risen to nine, while six workers remain unaccounted for, the National Mining Agency said on Saturday. The toll was up from the three dead reported earlier in the incident on Monday last week. About 70 rescuers were continuing a desperate search for victims, while anguished families waited nearby for news. Officials said a buildup of gasses apparently led to an explosion and the collapse of nearly 90 percent of the mine in the town of El Zulia, near the border with Venezuela. The gasses initially prevented rescuers from approaching the area. The country last year recorded 148 deaths in mining incidents.
UNITED STATES
Philadelphia shooter kills 2
Two people were fatally shot and at least 13 others were injured in a shooting late on Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said. The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd, WPVI-TV reported. An officer arrived to see a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the man, police said. It is unclear if the suspect was hit. The conditions of those who were injured remains unknown. No officers were injured, police said. Authorities said no arrests had been made, but that a weapon was recovered.
UNITED STATES
Sled dog found after months
A canine participant in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race was found safe after disappearing from a checkpoint in the race three months ago and covering nearly 240km, the organizers said on Saturday. Musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges of France was picking the dog, named Leon, up and returning with him to France, they said in a statement. Leon went missing in March after what the organizers said was his “escape” from the Ruby checkpoint. Residents of McGrath, more than 190km south of the checkpoint, reported to race director Mark Nordman that they had seen Leon frequently near a cabin. The resident and another musher left food for Leon in the hopes of catching him, the organizers said. He was captured early on Saturday morning and was safe, alert and “understandably skinny, but seemingly healthy,” Iditarod spokesperson Shannon Markley said.
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
PACIFIC ISLANDS TOUR: In Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji, no questions have been allowed at the news conferences held by political leaders announcing bilateral deals with China Journalists covering a tour of the Pacific by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) say they have been blocked from filming or accessing events, and that not a single question from a Pacific journalist has been allowed. The allegations raise serious press freedom concerns and alarm about the ability of Pacific journalists to do their jobs, particularly as the relationship between the region and China becomes closer. Wang is midway through a marathon trip visiting eight nations in 10 days. He has held bilateral meetings in the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji to date, with trips to Tonga, Vanuatu,
Chinese actress Jing Tian (景甜) has been slapped with a US$1.1 million fine for breaching the nation’s advertising law by touting candies as a weight-loss drug. Jing, who has been in Hollywood blockbusters such as The Great Wall with Matt Damon and Kong: Skull Island, has been a brand ambassador for Infinite Free, a Guangzhou-based company that claimed its fruit and vegetable candy could prevent the body from absorbing sugars, oils and fats. In the ads, which have since been pulled from e-commerce sites such as Alibaba’s Taobao and JD.com, the 33-year-old actress said that people could keep in shape by taking
Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has suggested it was unreasonable for China to expect a Pacific trade and security deal to be rushed through this week, as she warmly welcomed the new Australian government’s climate policy. Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) announced during a joint press conference in Samoa yesterday that Canberra would provide it with a new Guardian-class patrol vessel to replace the one that was grounded last year. Wong’s second visit to the region since being sworn in last week signals the intensifying competition with China for influence, although the former climate minister has emphasized she