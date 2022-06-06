A small private airplane on Saturday mistakenly entered restricted airspace near US President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady, the White House said.
There was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken, the White House said.
After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home, it added.
Photo: Reuters
The US Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.”
The agency said it would interview the pilot, who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.
As is standard practice for presidential trips outside Washington, the US Federal Aviation Administration published flight restrictions earlier this week before Biden’s beach town visit.
The restrictions include a 16km radius no-fly zone contained with a 48km restricted zone.
A CBS News reporter said on Twitter that he saw Joe Biden motorcading to a Rehoboth Beach fire station.
The group of reporters that travels with the president was not part of the motorcade.
Federal regulations require pilots to check for flight restrictions along their route before taking off. However, accidental airspace breaches, particularly around temporary restricted zones, are common.
US military jets and US Coast Guard helicopters are often used to intercept any planes that breach the flight restrictions around the president.
Intercepted planes are diverted to a nearby airfield where aircrews are interviewed by law enforcement and potentially face charges.
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
PACIFIC ISLANDS TOUR: In Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji, no questions have been allowed at the news conferences held by political leaders announcing bilateral deals with China Journalists covering a tour of the Pacific by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) say they have been blocked from filming or accessing events, and that not a single question from a Pacific journalist has been allowed. The allegations raise serious press freedom concerns and alarm about the ability of Pacific journalists to do their jobs, particularly as the relationship between the region and China becomes closer. Wang is midway through a marathon trip visiting eight nations in 10 days. He has held bilateral meetings in the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji to date, with trips to Tonga, Vanuatu,
Chinese actress Jing Tian (景甜) has been slapped with a US$1.1 million fine for breaching the nation’s advertising law by touting candies as a weight-loss drug. Jing, who has been in Hollywood blockbusters such as The Great Wall with Matt Damon and Kong: Skull Island, has been a brand ambassador for Infinite Free, a Guangzhou-based company that claimed its fruit and vegetable candy could prevent the body from absorbing sugars, oils and fats. In the ads, which have since been pulled from e-commerce sites such as Alibaba’s Taobao and JD.com, the 33-year-old actress said that people could keep in shape by taking
Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has suggested it was unreasonable for China to expect a Pacific trade and security deal to be rushed through this week, as she warmly welcomed the new Australian government’s climate policy. Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) announced during a joint press conference in Samoa yesterday that Canberra would provide it with a new Guardian-class patrol vessel to replace the one that was grounded last year. Wong’s second visit to the region since being sworn in last week signals the intensifying competition with China for influence, although the former climate minister has emphasized she