At least 38 people died and hundreds were injured after a fire that sparked a huge chemical explosion and was still blazing yesterday at a shipping container depot in Bangladesh, officials said.
The toll was expected to rise with some of the more than 300 people injured in a serious condition.
Volunteers, some with only flip-flops on their feet, brought bodies from the smoldering, wreckage-strewn facility, saying there were more inside.
Photo: AFP
The fire started late on Saturday at the huge depot in Sitakunda, which had been storing about 4,000 containers, many of them filled with garments destined for Western retailers, about 40km from the major southern port of Chittagong.
Then containers holding chemicals exploded, engulfing firefighters, journalists and others in an inferno, hurtling people and debris through the air, turning the night sky a blazing orange and rattling buildings several kilometers away.
Mujibur Rahman, the director of B.M. Container Depot, the firm operating the facility with about 600 workers, said the cause of the fire was still unknown.
The container depot held hydrogen peroxide, fire service chief Brigadier General Main Uddin said.
“We still could not control the fire because of the existence of this chemical,” he said.
Police official Mohammad Alauddin yesterday told reporters that the death toll “has risen to 38,” as firefighters continued to douse pockets of fire with hoses and as doctors in packed hospitals treated the injured.
At least 40 firefighters and 10 police officers were hurt, Chittagong regional police chief Anwar Hossain said. At least five firefighters were among those killed.
“The number of fatalities is expected to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition,” Hossain said.
“These people — including several journalists who were doing Facebook lives — are still not accounted for,” regional chief doctor Elias Chowdhury said.
“There are still some bodies inside the fire-affected places. I saw eight or 10 bodies,” one volunteer told reporters.
“I was standing inside the depot. The explosion just threw me some 10 meters from where I was standing. My hands and legs are burned,” truck driver Tofael Ahmed said.
Mohammad Ali, 60, who has a nearby grocery store, said the blast was deafening.
“A cylinder flew around half a kilometer from the fire spot to our small pond when the explosion occurred,” he said. “The explosion sent fireballs into the sky. Fireballs were falling like rain. We were so afraid we immediately left our home to find refuge... We thought the fire would spread to our locality as it is very densely populated.”
Chowdhury, the chief doctor in Chittagong, said the injured had been rushed to different hospitals as doctors were brought back from holiday to help.
Requests for blood donations for the injured flooded social media.
The army said it had deployed 250 troops to prevent chemicals flowing into the sea with sand bags.
Chittagong District Chief Administrator Mominur Rahman said while the fire was largely under control, there were “still several pockets of fire.”
“Firefighters are trying to control these pockets of fires. The fire has spread to at least seven acres of land inside the depot,” he said.
Fires are common in Bangladesh due to lax enforcement of safety rules. About 90 percent of Bangladesh’s roughly US$100 billion in trade — including clothes for H&M, Walmart and others — passes through Chittagong port.
Exports have been booming since late last year as the global economy recovered from the pandemic. In the first five months of the year, shipments were up more than 40 percent.
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
PACIFIC ISLANDS TOUR: In Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji, no questions have been allowed at the news conferences held by political leaders announcing bilateral deals with China Journalists covering a tour of the Pacific by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) say they have been blocked from filming or accessing events, and that not a single question from a Pacific journalist has been allowed. The allegations raise serious press freedom concerns and alarm about the ability of Pacific journalists to do their jobs, particularly as the relationship between the region and China becomes closer. Wang is midway through a marathon trip visiting eight nations in 10 days. He has held bilateral meetings in the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji to date, with trips to Tonga, Vanuatu,
Chinese actress Jing Tian (景甜) has been slapped with a US$1.1 million fine for breaching the nation’s advertising law by touting candies as a weight-loss drug. Jing, who has been in Hollywood blockbusters such as The Great Wall with Matt Damon and Kong: Skull Island, has been a brand ambassador for Infinite Free, a Guangzhou-based company that claimed its fruit and vegetable candy could prevent the body from absorbing sugars, oils and fats. In the ads, which have since been pulled from e-commerce sites such as Alibaba’s Taobao and JD.com, the 33-year-old actress said that people could keep in shape by taking
Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has suggested it was unreasonable for China to expect a Pacific trade and security deal to be rushed through this week, as she warmly welcomed the new Australian government’s climate policy. Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) announced during a joint press conference in Samoa yesterday that Canberra would provide it with a new Guardian-class patrol vessel to replace the one that was grounded last year. Wong’s second visit to the region since being sworn in last week signals the intensifying competition with China for influence, although the former climate minister has emphasized she