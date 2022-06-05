CHINA
Driver killed as train derails
The driver of a high-speed train was killed and eight people were injured when two cars derailed early yesterday after hitting a mudslide, state broadcaster China Central Television reported. The crash occurred when the train was entering a tunnel in Guizhou Province. It was traveling to Guangzhou. Those injured were in stable condition and the other 136 people aboard the train were evacuated safely, the state broadcaster said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
GERMANY
Train crash kills four people
A train crash near an Alpine resort town on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured, authorities said. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appeared to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. Police said on Twitter that four people were killed. They put the number of injured at about 30, 15 of whom were seriously injured and taken to hospitals. The cause of the derailment was still being investigated. About 140 people were on the train.
SRI LANKA
Aeroflot detention stirs spat
The country’s main airport yesterday denied that the government was behind a decision to detain an Aeroflot aircraft, after Russia lodged a diplomatic protest over the move. The Airbus A330 was seized at the Bandaranaike International Airport on Thursday, the same day it arrived from Moscow, after a directive from a court in the capital, Colombo. The South Asian country’s top envoy was on Friday summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to receive a “resolute protest” over the detention, Russian state news agency TASS reported. However, Airport and Aviation Services, which runs Bandaranaike airport, said in a statement that the dispute was “purely of a commercial nature” and should not be subject to state involvement.
UNITED STATES
Shooter kills former judge
A man was fatally shot at his home in Wisconsin on Friday, and a suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot injury in what appeared to be a plan to target people connected to the judicial system, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. Kaul did not name the victim or the suspect, but said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the shooter had selected targets who were “part of the judicial system.” They were found in a residence that a neighbor and public records said belonged to a retired county judge.
SWITZERLAND
Albino turtle delights zoo
Visitors to a zoo on Friday caught a glimpse of a rare albino Galapagos giant tortoise born last month. The baby tortoise might be a unique sight to behold with fair skin and red eyes. It weighs about 50 grams and fits in the palm of one’s hand. Albinism is a genetic condition that results in little or no production of the pigment melanin, which determines the colour of the skin, hair and eyes. The condition has never been observed in the tortoise species whose skin and shell are usually black, neither in captivity nor the wild. “We are blessed by the gods,” said Philippe Morel, owner of Tropiquarium zoo in Servion village. He said the creature was of “incredible zoological interest.”
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
PACIFIC ISLANDS TOUR: In Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji, no questions have been allowed at the news conferences held by political leaders announcing bilateral deals with China Journalists covering a tour of the Pacific by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) say they have been blocked from filming or accessing events, and that not a single question from a Pacific journalist has been allowed. The allegations raise serious press freedom concerns and alarm about the ability of Pacific journalists to do their jobs, particularly as the relationship between the region and China becomes closer. Wang is midway through a marathon trip visiting eight nations in 10 days. He has held bilateral meetings in the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji to date, with trips to Tonga, Vanuatu,
Chinese actress Jing Tian (景甜) has been slapped with a US$1.1 million fine for breaching the nation’s advertising law by touting candies as a weight-loss drug. Jing, who has been in Hollywood blockbusters such as The Great Wall with Matt Damon and Kong: Skull Island, has been a brand ambassador for Infinite Free, a Guangzhou-based company that claimed its fruit and vegetable candy could prevent the body from absorbing sugars, oils and fats. In the ads, which have since been pulled from e-commerce sites such as Alibaba’s Taobao and JD.com, the 33-year-old actress said that people could keep in shape by taking