CHINA

Driver killed as train derails

The driver of a high-speed train was killed and eight people were injured when two cars derailed early yesterday after hitting a mudslide, state broadcaster China Central Television reported. The crash occurred when the train was entering a tunnel in Guizhou Province. It was traveling to Guangzhou. Those injured were in stable condition and the other 136 people aboard the train were evacuated safely, the state broadcaster said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

GERMANY

Train crash kills four people

A train crash near an Alpine resort town on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured, authorities said. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appeared to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. Police said on Twitter that four people were killed. They put the number of injured at about 30, 15 of whom were seriously injured and taken to hospitals. The cause of the derailment was still being investigated. About 140 people were on the train.

SRI LANKA

Aeroflot detention stirs spat

The country’s main airport yesterday denied that the government was behind a decision to detain an Aeroflot aircraft, after Russia lodged a diplomatic protest over the move. The Airbus A330 was seized at the Bandaranaike International Airport on Thursday, the same day it arrived from Moscow, after a directive from a court in the capital, Colombo. The South Asian country’s top envoy was on Friday summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to receive a “resolute protest” over the detention, Russian state news agency TASS reported. However, Airport and Aviation Services, which runs Bandaranaike airport, said in a statement that the dispute was “purely of a commercial nature” and should not be subject to state involvement.

UNITED STATES

Shooter kills former judge

A man was fatally shot at his home in Wisconsin on Friday, and a suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot injury in what appeared to be a plan to target people connected to the judicial system, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. Kaul did not name the victim or the suspect, but said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the shooter had selected targets who were “part of the judicial system.” They were found in a residence that a neighbor and public records said belonged to a retired county judge.

SWITZERLAND

Albino turtle delights zoo

Visitors to a zoo on Friday caught a glimpse of a rare albino Galapagos giant tortoise born last month. The baby tortoise might be a unique sight to behold with fair skin and red eyes. It weighs about 50 grams and fits in the palm of one’s hand. Albinism is a genetic condition that results in little or no production of the pigment melanin, which determines the colour of the skin, hair and eyes. The condition has never been observed in the tortoise species whose skin and shell are usually black, neither in captivity nor the wild. “We are blessed by the gods,” said Philippe Morel, owner of Tropiquarium zoo in Servion village. He said the creature was of “incredible zoological interest.”