IRAN
Guard’s death probed
Tehran yesterday said it has launched an investigation into the death of a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and denied reports that he had been assassinated. “A member of the revolutionary guards died in recent days in an accident in his home,” the Islamic Republic News Agency said, citing what it called an informed source. It rejected “allegations” by foreign-based opposition media that Colonel Ali Esmailzadeh, a commander of the guards’ external operations unit, had been killed in recent days in Karaj. The denial comes days after the corps accused Israel of shooting dead Colonel Sayyad Khodai on May 22. Tehran on Monday vowed to avenge the death of Khodai, 50, who was gunned down by assailants on motorcycles outside his home.
UNITED STATES
China fishing ban slammed
The Department of State on Thursday backed the Philippines in criticizing a unilateral seasonal ban on fishing declared by Beijing in the dispute-rife South China Sea. The department pointed to a 2016 ruling by a court in The Hague that rejected Beijing’s claims, as well as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, ratified by China although not by the US. “The PRC’s unilateral fishing moratorium in the South China Sea is inconsistent with the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling and international law,” department spokesman Ned Price wrote on Twitter, referring to the People’s Republic of China. “We call upon the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law.” Manila on Tuesday summoned a Chinese diplomat over the announcement of a unilateral fishing ban, as well as alleged harassment of a marine research vessel by a Chinese coast guard ship.
NORTH KOREA
Kim congratulates queen
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as London started celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. London and Pyongyang established diplomatic relations in 2000 and have maintained their respective embassies. “I send my congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national day of your country, the official anniversary of your Majesty’s birthday,” Kim said in the message to the queen, according to the ministry. The British embassy in Pyongyang is closed due to the rigid entry and exit restrictions imposed by the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Korean Central News Agency reported that the queen had sent Kim a congratulatory message on the anniversary of the country’s founding on Sept. 9.
UNITED STATES
Stormy lawyer sent to jail
Michael Avenatti on Thursday was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing book proceeds from Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame as he represented her in courtrooms and cable news programs during her legal battles with then-president Donald Trump. The California lawyer, currently incarcerated, learned his fate in Manhattan federal court, where Judge Jesse Furman said the sentence means Avenatti would spend another two-and-a-half years in prison on top of the two-and-a-half years he is already serving after another fraud conviction. Avenatti choked up several times as he delivered a lengthy statement before the sentence was announced, saying he had “disappointed scores of people and failed in a cataclysmic way.” Avenatti, shackled at the feet, hugged his lawyers and then shuffled out of court.
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
PACIFIC ISLANDS TOUR: In Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji, no questions have been allowed at the news conferences held by political leaders announcing bilateral deals with China Journalists covering a tour of the Pacific by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) say they have been blocked from filming or accessing events, and that not a single question from a Pacific journalist has been allowed. The allegations raise serious press freedom concerns and alarm about the ability of Pacific journalists to do their jobs, particularly as the relationship between the region and China becomes closer. Wang is midway through a marathon trip visiting eight nations in 10 days. He has held bilateral meetings in the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji to date, with trips to Tonga, Vanuatu,
Chinese actress Jing Tian (景甜) has been slapped with a US$1.1 million fine for breaching the nation’s advertising law by touting candies as a weight-loss drug. Jing, who has been in Hollywood blockbusters such as The Great Wall with Matt Damon and Kong: Skull Island, has been a brand ambassador for Infinite Free, a Guangzhou-based company that claimed its fruit and vegetable candy could prevent the body from absorbing sugars, oils and fats. In the ads, which have since been pulled from e-commerce sites such as Alibaba’s Taobao and JD.com, the 33-year-old actress said that people could keep in shape by taking