World News Quick Take

Agencies





IRAN

Guard’s death probed

Tehran yesterday said it has launched an investigation into the death of a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and denied reports that he had been assassinated. “A member of the revolutionary guards died in recent days in an accident in his home,” the Islamic Republic News Agency said, citing what it called an informed source. It rejected “allegations” by foreign-based opposition media that Colonel Ali Esmailzadeh, a commander of the guards’ external operations unit, had been killed in recent days in Karaj. The denial comes days after the corps accused Israel of shooting dead Colonel Sayyad Khodai on May 22. Tehran on Monday vowed to avenge the death of Khodai, 50, who was gunned down by assailants on motorcycles outside his home.

UNITED STATES

China fishing ban slammed

The Department of State on Thursday backed the Philippines in criticizing a unilateral seasonal ban on fishing declared by Beijing in the dispute-rife South China Sea. The department pointed to a 2016 ruling by a court in The Hague that rejected Beijing’s claims, as well as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, ratified by China although not by the US. “The PRC’s unilateral fishing moratorium in the South China Sea is inconsistent with the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling and international law,” department spokesman Ned Price wrote on Twitter, referring to the People’s Republic of China. “We call upon the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law.” Manila on Tuesday summoned a Chinese diplomat over the announcement of a unilateral fishing ban, as well as alleged harassment of a marine research vessel by a Chinese coast guard ship.

NORTH KOREA

Kim congratulates queen

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as London started celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. London and Pyongyang established diplomatic relations in 2000 and have maintained their respective embassies. “I send my congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national day of your country, the official anniversary of your Majesty’s birthday,” Kim said in the message to the queen, according to the ministry. The British embassy in Pyongyang is closed due to the rigid entry and exit restrictions imposed by the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Korean Central News Agency reported that the queen had sent Kim a congratulatory message on the anniversary of the country’s founding on Sept. 9.

UNITED STATES

Stormy lawyer sent to jail

Michael Avenatti on Thursday was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing book proceeds from Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame as he represented her in courtrooms and cable news programs during her legal battles with then-president Donald Trump. The California lawyer, currently incarcerated, learned his fate in Manhattan federal court, where Judge Jesse Furman said the sentence means Avenatti would spend another two-and-a-half years in prison on top of the two-and-a-half years he is already serving after another fraud conviction. Avenatti choked up several times as he delivered a lengthy statement before the sentence was announced, saying he had “disappointed scores of people and failed in a cataclysmic way.” Avenatti, shackled at the feet, hugged his lawyers and then shuffled out of court.