World News Quick Take

CHINA

Worries over jailed reporter

The partner of Chinese-

Australian journalist Cheng Lei (成蕾)), detained by Beijing since August 2020, yesterday said he has serious concerns about her declining health behind bars. Cheng, a mother of two and former anchor at Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, was formally arrested in February last year and charged with “supplying state secrets overseas.” Nick Coyle, Cheng’s boyfriend and CEO of the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce, said he was concerned about a “range of health issues” his partner faced in prison, which were exacerbated by food restrictions. He said monthly consular visits between Cheng and Australian officials had also been suspended because of China’s strict COVID-19 protocols. Cheng was tried secretly in March, as Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher was blocked from entering the court.

UNITED STATES

Air links to Cuba eased

Washington on Wednesday lifted restrictions on air links with Cuba, one of the measures announced last month in a gesture of conciliation toward the communist nation. The decision allows US airlines to serve other airports aside from the capital of Havana, a Department of Transportation document said. The reauthorization of certain group trips is also planned, it said. Washington on May 16 announced that it would soon lift a large range of sanctions targeting the country, which a US official described as “practical decisions” to help alleviate its humanitarian situation and to “expand economic opportunities” for Cubans. It also promised to increase capacity for processing visa applications in Havana, and to abolish a quarterly ceiling of US$1,000 that was permitted to be sent to Cuba by relatives in the US. The announcements were welcomed by Havana, which said the measures are “a small step in the right direction.”

INDIA

Officials visit Kabul

New Delhi has sent a team of officials to the Afghan capital for talks with senior members of the ruling Taliban, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. It is the first such meeting since the US withdrawal last year. Poverty and hunger have rocketed in the strife-torn nation since Islamist militants took power last year. “The Indian team will meet the senior members of the Taliban, and hold discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” the ministry said in a statement. The government has donated about 20,000 tonnes of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and substantial amounts of winter clothing, it said. New Delhi pulled its officials out of Afghanistan in August last year and closed its embassy, although it is keen to retain ties with the country in matters where Pakistan wields influence.

AUSTRALIA

Meadow forms largest plant

Scientists have discovered the world’s largest plant off the nation’s coast — a seagrass meadow that has grown by repeatedly cloning itself. Genetic analysis showed that the underwater fields of waving green seagrass are a single organism covering 180km2 through making copies of itself over 4,500 years. Scientists confirmed that the meadow is a single organism by comparing the DNA of seagrass shoots across the bed. They call the meadow of ribbon weed “the most widespread known clone on Earth.” However, it is vulnerable. Cyclones and rising ocean temperatures linked to climate change have killed almost one-10th of the ancient seagrass bed over the past decade.