CHINA
Worries over jailed reporter
The partner of Chinese-
Australian journalist Cheng Lei (成蕾)), detained by Beijing since August 2020, yesterday said he has serious concerns about her declining health behind bars. Cheng, a mother of two and former anchor at Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, was formally arrested in February last year and charged with “supplying state secrets overseas.” Nick Coyle, Cheng’s boyfriend and CEO of the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce, said he was concerned about a “range of health issues” his partner faced in prison, which were exacerbated by food restrictions. He said monthly consular visits between Cheng and Australian officials had also been suspended because of China’s strict COVID-19 protocols. Cheng was tried secretly in March, as Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher was blocked from entering the court.
UNITED STATES
Air links to Cuba eased
Washington on Wednesday lifted restrictions on air links with Cuba, one of the measures announced last month in a gesture of conciliation toward the communist nation. The decision allows US airlines to serve other airports aside from the capital of Havana, a Department of Transportation document said. The reauthorization of certain group trips is also planned, it said. Washington on May 16 announced that it would soon lift a large range of sanctions targeting the country, which a US official described as “practical decisions” to help alleviate its humanitarian situation and to “expand economic opportunities” for Cubans. It also promised to increase capacity for processing visa applications in Havana, and to abolish a quarterly ceiling of US$1,000 that was permitted to be sent to Cuba by relatives in the US. The announcements were welcomed by Havana, which said the measures are “a small step in the right direction.”
INDIA
Officials visit Kabul
New Delhi has sent a team of officials to the Afghan capital for talks with senior members of the ruling Taliban, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. It is the first such meeting since the US withdrawal last year. Poverty and hunger have rocketed in the strife-torn nation since Islamist militants took power last year. “The Indian team will meet the senior members of the Taliban, and hold discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” the ministry said in a statement. The government has donated about 20,000 tonnes of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and substantial amounts of winter clothing, it said. New Delhi pulled its officials out of Afghanistan in August last year and closed its embassy, although it is keen to retain ties with the country in matters where Pakistan wields influence.
AUSTRALIA
Meadow forms largest plant
Scientists have discovered the world’s largest plant off the nation’s coast — a seagrass meadow that has grown by repeatedly cloning itself. Genetic analysis showed that the underwater fields of waving green seagrass are a single organism covering 180km2 through making copies of itself over 4,500 years. Scientists confirmed that the meadow is a single organism by comparing the DNA of seagrass shoots across the bed. They call the meadow of ribbon weed “the most widespread known clone on Earth.” However, it is vulnerable. Cyclones and rising ocean temperatures linked to climate change have killed almost one-10th of the ancient seagrass bed over the past decade.
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
PACIFIC ISLANDS TOUR: In Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji, no questions have been allowed at the news conferences held by political leaders announcing bilateral deals with China Journalists covering a tour of the Pacific by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) say they have been blocked from filming or accessing events, and that not a single question from a Pacific journalist has been allowed. The allegations raise serious press freedom concerns and alarm about the ability of Pacific journalists to do their jobs, particularly as the relationship between the region and China becomes closer. Wang is midway through a marathon trip visiting eight nations in 10 days. He has held bilateral meetings in the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji to date, with trips to Tonga, Vanuatu,
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix