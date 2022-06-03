South Korea’s ruling People Power Party (PPP) yesterday won a landslide victory in local elections for leaders of major cities and provinces, official results showed yesterday, giving newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol a significant boost.
An avowed anti-feminist and political novice, Yoon won the presidential election in March by just 0.7 percent — the narrowest margin ever — and faces an opposition-controlled National Assembly that has vowed to closely scrutinize his policies.
However, the PPP won 12 of the 17 major posts up for grabs in Wednesday’s elections for mayors and provincial governors, including the capital, Seoul, and the country’s second-largest city, Busan.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, both of the PPP, were re-elected with 59 percent and 66.4 percent of the vote respectively.
Yoon thanked South Koreans for the “successful completion” of the elections.
“I want to accept the results of this election as the will of the people to revive the economy and take better care of the people’s livelihood,” Kang In-sun, Yoon’s spokeswoman, quoted him as saying.
Public sentiment has soured on the opposition Democratic Party’s (DP) former South Korean president Moon Jae-in and his administration, which have been blamed for soaring housing prices in Seoul — up nearly 120 percent during his time in office.
In parliamentary by-elections, the PPP took five of the seven seats up for grabs in the National Assembly, although the opposition Democratic Party still holds the majority.
The PPP’s Ahn Cheol-soo, who withdrew from the presidential race to support Yoon, secured a seat representing a district in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.
Lee Jae-myung, who was the DP’s presidential candidate, was also elected to parliament representing a district in the port city of Incheon.
Experts said the landslide win gives Yoon the public approval he needs to push his agenda, despite lacking a majority in the parliament.
“The public has ruled against the Democrats, who have massive control within the National Assembly,” said Shin Yul Myongji, a political science professor at the University of Myongji.
“Yoon and his administration will now have more confidence to push forward their policies, despite hitting a roadblock in the parliament, knowing that the public has their back,” Shin said.
The DP, which took 14 of the mayoral and gubernatorial posts in the past election in 2018, only won five key races, including three in its southern stronghold of Jeolla.
The electoral setback comes as the party struggles with internal rifts, prompted largely by rising star and interim head Park Ji-hyun’s call for reform following its defeat in the presidential election.
It also expelled one of its lawmakers earlier this month over allegations of sexual misconduct.
The DP’s former Seoul mayor, Park Won-soon — who was a vocal advocate for women’s rights — took his own life in 2020 after facing an allegation of sexual abuse.
Oh Keo-don, the party’s former mayor of Busan, was also forced to resign for sexually assaulting a female staffer.
“We received our second punishment after the presidential election,” Park Ji-hyun said.
“The results were worse than we thought,” she said.
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
PACIFIC ISLANDS TOUR: In Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji, no questions have been allowed at the news conferences held by political leaders announcing bilateral deals with China Journalists covering a tour of the Pacific by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) say they have been blocked from filming or accessing events, and that not a single question from a Pacific journalist has been allowed. The allegations raise serious press freedom concerns and alarm about the ability of Pacific journalists to do their jobs, particularly as the relationship between the region and China becomes closer. Wang is midway through a marathon trip visiting eight nations in 10 days. He has held bilateral meetings in the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji to date, with trips to Tonga, Vanuatu,
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix