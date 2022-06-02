Workers recount beatings, rape at Brazil VW unit

AFP, RIO DE JANEIRO





People forced to work in slave-like conditions at a Brazilian property owned by Volkswagen (VW) recount “grave and systematic” abuses in the 1970s and 1980s, including rapes, beatings and being tied to trees, a prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The German automaker is facing legal action in Brazil over allegations of rampant human rights violations at a large farm it ran in the Amazon rainforest basin under the country’s then-military regime, media in Germany reported on Sunday.

The lead prosecutor on the case, Rafael Garcia, told reporters that investigators had collected depositions from people who were lured to the farm with false promises of lucrative jobs, then forced to cut down the jungle under grueling conditions against their will to make way for Volkswagen’s cattle ranch, which became the biggest in the northern state of Para.

“Workers who tried to escape were beaten, tied to trees and left there for days,” Garcia said. “Those who tried to slip into the forest never came back — there were simply stories that they had been killed. Workers were systematically, physically abused.”

Garcia said a task force of investigators had spent three years assembling evidence in the case, after a local Catholic priest came forward with horrifying accounts of abuse at the property that he had compiled.

The task force’s report contains a chilling series of allegations from former workers at the farm in southern Para, known as Fazenda Vale do Rio Cristalino, where armed guards reportedly kept violent watch over a workforce that prosecutors estimate numbered in the hundreds.

“One worker tried to escape, but the gunmen caught him. As punishment, they kidnapped his wife and raped her,” it says, citing three witness’ testimony. “Another worker tried to flee and was shot in the leg. Yet another was left bound and naked.”

The workers were kept in “debt-slavery” by being forced to buy food and supplies from the farm store at exorbitant prices, and some died of malaria with no access to medical care, Garcia said.

Prosecutors have summoned Volkswagen for an initial audience on June 14, where the company is expected to attempt to reach a settlement, he said.

If that fails, the company could face charges.