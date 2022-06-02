California’s task force on reparations for African Americans was to release a report yesterday documenting the harms perpetuated by the state and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold police accountable and improving black neighborhoods.
It also recommends the creation of a special office that would, in part, help African Americans descended from free or enslaved black people in the country at the end of the 19th century document their eligibility for financial restitution.
The report, which runs 500 pages, is the first US government-commissioned study on harms against the African American community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by then-US president Lyndon Johnson, task force chair Kamilah Moore said.
“I hope that this report is used not only as an educational tool, but an organizing tool for people not only in California, but across the US to educate their communities,” she said, adding that the report also highlights “contributions of the African-American community and how they made the United States what it is despite ongoing oppression and degradation.”
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the task force in 2020, making California the only US state to move ahead with a study and plan.
Cities and universities are taking up the cause, with the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, becoming the first US city to make reparations available to black residents last year.
The task force in March voted to limit reparations to descendants, overruling reparations advocates who want to expand compensation to all black people in the US.
The report, which was to be released by the California Department of Justice, marks the halfway point for the two-year task force’s work.
The draft report does not provide a comprehensive reparations plan, which lawmakers are to look at next year.
The report is expected to lay out how California supported slavery before it was technically abolished, and oppressed black residents through discriminatory laws and practices in education, home ownership, employment and the courts.
African Americans make up nearly 6 percent of California’s population, yet they are overrepresented in jails and prisons. They were nearly 9 percent of people living below the poverty level and made up 30 percent of people experiencing homelessness in 2019, state data showed.
Despite it being a “free” state, about 1,500 enslaved African Americans lived in California in 1852, the draft report said.
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
PACIFIC ISLANDS TOUR: In Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji, no questions have been allowed at the news conferences held by political leaders announcing bilateral deals with China Journalists covering a tour of the Pacific by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) say they have been blocked from filming or accessing events, and that not a single question from a Pacific journalist has been allowed. The allegations raise serious press freedom concerns and alarm about the ability of Pacific journalists to do their jobs, particularly as the relationship between the region and China becomes closer. Wang is midway through a marathon trip visiting eight nations in 10 days. He has held bilateral meetings in the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji to date, with trips to Tonga, Vanuatu,
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix