California to unveil report on slavery reparations

‘EDUCATIONAL TOOL’: The task force chair said the report highlights contributions of the African-American community to the US, despite oppression and degradation

AP, SAN FRANCISCO





California’s task force on reparations for African Americans was to release a report yesterday documenting the harms perpetuated by the state and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold police accountable and improving black neighborhoods.

It also recommends the creation of a special office that would, in part, help African Americans descended from free or enslaved black people in the country at the end of the 19th century document their eligibility for financial restitution.

The report, which runs 500 pages, is the first US government-commissioned study on harms against the African American community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by then-US president Lyndon Johnson, task force chair Kamilah Moore said.

“I hope that this report is used not only as an educational tool, but an organizing tool for people not only in California, but across the US to educate their communities,” she said, adding that the report also highlights “contributions of the African-American community and how they made the United States what it is despite ongoing oppression and degradation.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the task force in 2020, making California the only US state to move ahead with a study and plan.

Cities and universities are taking up the cause, with the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, becoming the first US city to make reparations available to black residents last year.

The task force in March voted to limit reparations to descendants, overruling reparations advocates who want to expand compensation to all black people in the US.

The report, which was to be released by the California Department of Justice, marks the halfway point for the two-year task force’s work.

The draft report does not provide a comprehensive reparations plan, which lawmakers are to look at next year.

The report is expected to lay out how California supported slavery before it was technically abolished, and oppressed black residents through discriminatory laws and practices in education, home ownership, employment and the courts.

African Americans make up nearly 6 percent of California’s population, yet they are overrepresented in jails and prisons. They were nearly 9 percent of people living below the poverty level and made up 30 percent of people experiencing homelessness in 2019, state data showed.

Despite it being a “free” state, about 1,500 enslaved African Americans lived in California in 1852, the draft report said.